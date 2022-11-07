Astros' Brown Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Year

As the Houston Astros drove through downtown Houston on Monday afternoon, their top prospect took home another award. Hunter Brown — who was on all three postseason rosters — was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Year by Minor League Baseball.

Brown posted a 2.55 ERA with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, appearing in 23 games and hurling 106.0 innings en route to a career high 134 strikeouts — third most in the league. The righty yielded five home runs on the year, holding opposing hitters to a .189 batting average.

Along with the Pitcher of the Year honors, the righty was also voted to the PCL All-Star Team. Shortstop David Hensley — who also made the postseason roster — and reliever Enoli Paredes were also voted All-Stars by league managers.

Before his Major League call-up in August, Hensley slashed .298/.420/.478 with a 17.0% walk rate. The utilityman played all four infield positions and left field in his first Triple-A season.

Paredes took his offseason to the Dominican Winter League after pitching a 2.63 ERA with the Space Cowboys. The righty made a short stint in the Major Leagues, making three appearances in late June and early July.

