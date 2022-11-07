Houston Astros' Brown Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Year
As the Houston Astros drove through downtown Houston on Monday afternoon, their top prospect took home another award. Hunter Brown — who was on all three postseason rosters — was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Year by Minor League Baseball.
Brown posted a 2.55 ERA with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, appearing in 23 games and hurling 106.0 innings en route to a career high 134 strikeouts — third most in the league. The righty yielded five home runs on the year, holding opposing hitters to a .189 batting average.
Along with the Pitcher of the Year honors, the righty was also voted to the PCL All-Star Team. Shortstop David Hensley — who also made the postseason roster — and reliever Enoli Paredes were also voted All-Stars by league managers.
Before his Major League call-up in August, Hensley slashed .298/.420/.478 with a 17.0% walk rate. The utilityman played all four infield positions and left field in his first Triple-A season.
Paredes took his offseason to the Dominican Winter League after pitching a 2.63 ERA with the Space Cowboys. The righty made a short stint in the Major Leagues, making three appearances in late June and early July.
