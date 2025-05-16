Does A's vs. San Francisco Giants Still Carry Bragging Rights?
This weekend's series between the Athletics and San Francisco Giants is going to be interesting, because it will be the first time these two clubs are playing since the A's left Oakland. With the club now located in West Sacramento for the time being, the cross-bay rivalry may not be as fierce as it has been for previous decades.
A's fans have always been a small but prideful bunch, and 10,000 A's fans could make it sound like the place was packed. A lot of those fans from previous seasons have kept their distance this year, after their team was ripped away from them.
While MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred advised them to just root for the Giants instead, that's not likely to be the case as of right now. What we're likely to see this weekend is a ballpark filled with Giants fans, which is to be expected given that the A's are on the road. But those boisterous fans in green and gold from years past won't be there to make themselves heard.
This vibe of series is going to be different. It's hard to deny that. But just how different is the question at play here. Could there be some fans that see this as an opportunity to watch the A's play without giving money directly to owner John Fisher? It's possible. The shorter commute likely doesn't hurt, either.
Just a couple of years ago, A's fans united with Giants fans to Unite the Bay, and packed the park to chant "Sell the team!" together. It would seemingly be difficult to be invested in the outcomes of these games, given the fresh history of the A's departure.
Giants fans will likely have a great time and cheer on their team since not much has changed in their immediate sight lines, but they won't have as many A's fans around to gibe. The anatomy of Bay Area baseball is different now. It's missing its heart.
This weekend's series in San Francisco will draw well, and fans will be invested in the outcomes, but for the green and gold the results on the field will matter just a touch less. For Giants fans, it'll be hard to brag about any wins that may come, because the fans on the other side just won't care nearly as much as they have in the past.