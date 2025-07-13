A's Add Pitching with First Pick in MLB Draft
With the 2025 MLB Draft beginning when there were still games being played, everyone was still at the ballpark when the A's selection of left-hander Jamie Arnold took place. When the contest ended, A's manager Mark Kotsay walked into the media area for his post-game press conference and asked for it to be quick, since the draft was already on the ninth pick and the A's held No. 11.
After a quick presser, the media ran down the left field line at Sutter Health Park and into the A's clubhouse, talked to the day's starter, and then waited for the selection. MLB Network announced that the pick was in, and then showed Nick Kurtz highlights as they went to a commercial break.
The clubhouse cheered.
When they came back from the break, the entire team was looking to see who the A's would select, and when Arnold's name was read by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, one player screamed, "Yes!" and banged his hand on the ping pong table.
Comp for A's First Rounder Jamie Arnold
Arnold was ranked as the No. 4 draft prospect heading into Sunday by MLB.com because of his plus to plus-plus grades across the board. He can reach 97 with his heater, but has plus command and a "devastating fastball-slider combo." Arnold is also the first pitcher the A's have selected in the first round since 2016, when they took A.J. Puk our of Florida.
He has also drawn comparisons to Chris Sale in the past, though Arnold is 6-foot-1, not 6-foot-6. While he has been primarily a fastball-slider pitcher in college at Florida State, he mentioned that he also has a changeup that has been effective for him when he's needed it.
The A's will likely be looking to get him to three pitches before they call him up, but adding a college arm does come with some hope that he'll be able to advance a little more quickly through the minor leagues, though perhaps not as fast as Jacob Wilson and Nick Kurtz.
A's Press Release on Jamie Arnold
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. —The Athletics selected left-handed pitcher Jamie Arnold with the 11th pick of the first round of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, the club announced today.
Arnold was 8-2 with a 2.98 ERA in 15 starts as a junior this year at Florida State. He ranked 10th in the nation with 119 strikeouts and held the opposition to a .208 batting average. The 21-year old left-hander was a First Team All-America selection by Perfect Game, the NCBWA, ABCA and the College Baseball Foundation.
Arnold, who was listed as the 4th ranked draft prospect by MLB.com, compiled a 21-10 record, a 3.61 ERA and 327 strikeouts in 234.1 innings in 58 games in three seasons with the Seminoles.
Four of the A’s previous five first round picks are currently on the A’s roster, including first baseman Nick Kurtz (4th overall pick in 2024), shortstop Jacob Wilson (sixth pick in 2023), infielder Max Muncy (25th pick in 2021) and left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (26th pick in 2020). 2019 first round pick Logan Davidson was with the A’s earlier this year and 2022 first round pick Daniel Susac is currently hitting .285 with 11 home runs and 47 RBI in 61 games with Triple-A Las Vegas.