Los Angeles Angels Snag Former A's Prospect
The Los Angeles Angels had a busy day during the Rule 5 Draft, selecting Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Garrett McDaniels, who now ranks as the Angels' No. 29 farmhand according to MLB Pipeline, then followed that up by selecting A's prospect Gustavo Rodriguez in the minor-league portion of the draft.
Rodriguez, 23, was originally signed by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018 out of Venezuela, and only recently made his way to the A's, signing a minor league deal back in November. Now with the Angels, he spent a total of two weeks in the Athletics organization.
The right-hander transitioned to relief back in 2022, and the past two seasons he has spent in both A Ball and High-A, posting relatively similar numbers, including ERAs of 4.86 and 4.32 with WHIPs above 1.50 in each season.
The reason the A's were after him was because of his 55% ground ball rate, which could come into play in their home in West Sacramento. He also possesses a 60-grade heater on the 20-80 scout scale according to Fangraphs' judgement, along with a plus (50) curveball and a slightly below-average changeup.
The biggest concern for his immediate development is going to be his command, which currently ranks at the bottom of the scale (20), and which they only see improving to a 35, which is still below average. His walk rate was a little bit lower in 2024, hovering right around nine percent at both levels, while his FIP in High-A was an impressive 2.60.
Warts aside, Rodriguez is plenty intriguing if he can find some consistency. From FanGraphs' write-up on the Cardinals' farm system in May, where they ranked Rodriguez No. 34 in the system:
"Rodriguez’s development is still in a holding pattern as he struggles to find release consistency while also showing good looking stuff. At a broad-shouldered, high-waisted 6-foot-3, Rodriguez is already bumping 99 mph at peak and sitting 96-98. His low-80s curveball lacks consistency but flashes bat-missing depth.
"Essentially a not-as-nasty version of Leonardo Taveras, Rodriguez is one of several well-built relief prospects in this system for whom you hope things click, because as of now, the control/command piece isn’t of viable big league quality."
The Angels have shown a willingness to promote prospects quickly once things start clicking, and if they can help Rodriguez find the consistency he's after, he could be an up-and-down relief arm for them before long, with a chance to develop into an even bigger role in future seasons.
The Angels wrapped up their Rule 5 selections by taking catcher Josh Crouch from the Detroit Tigers in the following round. The team also did not lose any prospects in the Draft.