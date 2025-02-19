A's Add Versatile Former San Francisco Giants Prospect
The A's added a minor leaguer with close ties to both sides of the Bay Area recently, signing Carter Aldrete to a minor-league deal. Aldrete was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 15th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Arizona State. He was also born in Monterrey, California, and is the nephew of Sacramento A's coach Mike Aldrete.
Both Mike, and Carter's father Richard, were each drafted by the Giants, with Mike going in the seventh round of the 1983 Draft, and Richard going in the 31st round of the 1987 Draft.
In his time with the Giants, Carter, 27, made it as high as Double-A, which is where he will begin the 2025 campaign in the A's organization. In 2023 with the Richmond Squirrels, he batted .223 with a .282 OBP and 13 home runs in 104 games. He also struck out 108 times in 372 at-bats (409 PA's).
Aldrete was released by the Giants in January of 2024 and spent the season in Independent ball in the American Association, playing with the Cleburne Railroaders in Texas.
He ended up hitting .341 with a .412 on-base and 21 home runs, while also striking out just 73 times in 459 plate appearances. In a nice twist, he even added 20 stolen bases, the first time he'd crossed double digits since turning pro. Aldrete also traveled all across the diamond, playing first, second, short, third, and even got some time in right field.
His most consistent position was second base, where he played 67 games, followed by 18 games at shortstop. In the minors with the Giants, he was most frequently used at third base, so he will certainly offer some versatility for the A's in Midland.
Aldrete also spent some time in the Mexican Pacific Winter League with Sultanes de Monterrey, where he was teammates with former Athletic Norge Ruíz. In 17 games played, he ended up hitting .200 with a . 243 OBP.
The A's certainly have room in Midland for him to see regular playing time with the RockHounds, whether that's at shortstop, second base, or potentially even at the hot corner. The current projected shortstops in Double-A are Euribiel Angeles, whom the A's acquired as part of the Sean Manaea trade with the San Diego Padres, and longtime prospect Jeremy Eierman.
Angeles is looking to establish himself at Double-A after struggling at the level last season, while Eierman was selected No. 70 overall by the A's in 2018 and has been in Midland since 2021.
The door will be open for Aldrete in Midland to make an impact and potentially earn his way to the next level. That said, there will be much more competition in Triple-A, with Max Muncy, Darell Hernaiz, and Brett Harris all currently projected to start the season with the Las Vegas Aviators. All three will be looking to get reps at third, but they will also need to play around the diamond at times, too.
That will likely mean having them spread out to shortstop and second base on occasion, which would eat up potential playing time for Aldrete. That list also doesn't include relative newcomers CJ Alexander, who is on the 40-man, and Alejo Lopez, who is a non-roster invite.