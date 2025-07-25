A's All-Star Slugger Takes His Name Out of Trade Deadline Discussions
Every July, there is trade speculation on star players on struggling teams getting shipped off in blockbuster trades. Some of that speculation had begun to gather around A's designated hitter Brent Rooker in recent days, but the DH told the hosts of Foul Territory that he's not going anywhere this deadline.
For the second time in as many seasons, Brent Rooker's name has come up in trade talks as contending ball clubs look to add good bats to their lineups for the second half of the year. So far, Rooker has appeared in all 104 games this season for the green and gold, and in that time he's posted an .855 OPS with 21 home runs, and of course was named an AL All-Star.
Last season, many teams expressed interest in Rooker, such as the Phillies, Red Sox, and Braves. The A's ultimately kept Rooker through the deadline, and it turned out to be a smart move as he would finish top 10 in AL MVP voting, and would win the Silver Slugger Award at the DH position.
Rooker would also receive a $60 million extension during the off-season, becoming one of the highest paid A's players in franchise history.
With the A's sitting 18 games back in the AL West this season, and around 19 games under .500, the team could be looking to sell off some players to get some younger talent in return. Several teams expressed interest in Rooker once again. However, Brent Rooker set the record straight on the podcast.
In the middle of being asked if he's received any assurances from the A's front office, Rooker said, "I'm not going anywhere, Kratzy," then smiled before adding, "we're good." Rooker went on to say that he signed the extenstion because he's where he wants to be, and he believes in what the club is doing. He also shared a belief in the players on the roster and the coaches that guide them.
"I want to be a part of that. I will not be going anywhere this trade deadline."
It's certainly nice to hear Rooker has nice things to say about the A's roster and staff, and that he believes in the direction their pointed in moving forward. Brent Rooker could've easily signed that long-term extension this past offseason, then been traded out of the organization this season if he wanted to, but instead, he will remain part of the team going forward.
Brent Rooker and Lawrence Butler are the only two players with guaranteed contracts when the A's are projected to make their 2028 Opening Day debut in Las Vegas, and will look to be staples of the A's lineup for many years to come, as both players have openly stated plenty of positive things about the A's franchise.
Don't expect the A's to be completely silent during this trade deadline, however. Luis Severino, Luis Urias, JP Sears, Jeffrey Springs, and even Mason Miller's names have all been brought up in trade rumors and speculation, and could be trade bait for the A's to add to their improving farm system.