A's Announce New Sacramento Jersey for 2026
Before the Athletics take on the Kansas City Royals for the final game of the 2025 season, they have us looking ahead to 2026 with the unveiling of their new "Sacramento" gold jersey. Here is the full press release.
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Beginning next season, the A’s will take the field in a bold new look: a gold alternate jersey featuring “SACRAMENTO” across the chest. Inspired by popular demand, the design pays tribute to the Club’s interim home in the Capital Region and offers a modern take on the Athletics’ iconic gold.
The jersey will be worn throughout the 2026 season and will be available for fans to purchase in the team store and online as part of the official A’s apparel lineup.
“Sacramento has welcomed the Athletics with incredible passion and support. The new ‘SACRAMENTO’ jersey is our way of recognizing that support and saying thank you to the fans, businesses, and community leaders who helped bring Major League Baseball to town,” said A’s President Marc Badain. “It’s been an unforgettable first season in West Sacramento, and this uniform is another way to celebrate the passion we’ve already felt throughout the community.”
In addition to on-field use, the gold “Sacramento” jersey will anchor special theme nights and community initiatives throughout the year, including Sacramento Saturdays. To kick off the celebration, all fans attending the April 4, 2026 game against the Houston Astros will receive a replica jersey.
Merchandise featuring the new design will be available in the A’s team store and online during the 2026 season.
- Community Tie-Ins: The uniform will serve as the centerpiece of Sacramento Saturdays, a series of fan-focused promotions and community appreciation nights.
- Design Inspiration: The jersey blends the Athletics’ historic gold with a bold “SACRAMENTO” wordmark to honor the team’s interim home.
- Concept Artwork: The Club has released artwork renderings of the design today. Official photography will be shared closer to the 2026 season.
- On-Field Debut: The gold “Sacramento” jersey will be worn during the 2026 season, starting with Opening Weekend.
- Fan Giveaway: April 4, 2026 vs. Houston Astros: all fans in attendance will receive a replica “Sacramento” jersey.
- Merchandise: Jerseys and related apparel will be available in the A’s Team Store and online during the 2026 season.
While the Athletics will be wearing a special jersey on Saturdays to celebrate their interim home, there is no mention of the club using Sacramento in the team's name. We'll look to confirm this being the case at today's finale.