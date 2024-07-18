A's Breakout Players According to the Clubhouse
With the first half of the 2024 season behind us, and the second half set to begin tomorrow, we asked players in the Oakland A's clubhouse who they felt was the team's breakout player so far.
While Mason Miller was named an All Star for his performance in the first half of the season, and it could certainly be argued that he is the team's breakout player for 2024 with the way he has burst onto the national stage, the clubhouse didn't necessarily take it that way.
A's catcher Shea Langeliers summed it up best, "I would say Mason, but I think everybody in the clubhouse kind of expected him to jump into that role and immediately be one of the best in the game." Mason Miller may have been an unknown to the larger baseball world, but his teammates knew what kind of talent Miller has. His 2.27 ERA (1.67 FIP) and 46.7% strikeout rate is both incredible and not at all surprising to his teammates.
Langeliers went on to say that centerfielder JJ Bleday is his choice for the A's breakout player from the first half. "He's been leadoff, two-hole all year, consistently putting together good at-bats. Being clutch, being consistent, mentally tough. All that type of stuff you need to be a good baseball player."
At the break, Bleday is hitting .230 with a .311 OBP, and a career-high 11 home runs, good for a 111 wRC+. Coming into the year, Bleday had hit .182 in parts of two big-league seasons, so this has been the former No. 4 overall pick's coming out season. Not only has he been turning things around with the bat this year, but he has also played 94 of the A's 98 games in center.
Brent Rooker also mentioned Bleday as one of his picks, saying, "JJ is another one that has taken a big step forward from where he was last year. He's another guy that the potential always flashed last year, but now he's playing a really, really good center field every day and become a really high caliber bat at the top of the lineup."
Among centerfielders with at least 200 plate appearances, Bleday's 111 wRC+ ranks fifth, behind Judge, Buxton, Merrill, and Bader.
The other player that received some love in the clubhouse is Rule 5 selection Mitch Spence, who began the year as a long guy in the bullpen, but was thrust into the rotation when injuries began to pile up in May. In 11 starts he holds a 4.97 ERA in 58 innings in his first taste of the big leagues. While the overall ERA may not be where Spence or the A's would ultimately like to see it, he has been much more consistent than it would appear. He's given up 32 runs total as a starter, and 12 of those have come in two six-run outings.
Across the other nine, he has racked up 49 innings pitched and allowed 20 runs, good for a 3.67 ERA. He's going to give his team a chance to win each time he goes out there.
Closer Mason Miller was one of the guys that picked Spence as his breakout teammate. "I think Mitch, taking to the rotation like he has, dealing with some bumps here and there, but overall I think he's competed really well and just solidified himself as a starter for us."
Last year's All Star rep, Brent Rooker, mentioned Spence as one of his other picks. "Getting a rule five shot is never easy on anybody, and he's taken it and run with it. Done a really good job of establishing himself as a guy who can fill in multiple roles. Whether it's the long guy in the bullpen, he's started, he's done really well. You could probably shorten him up in the bullpen, and he'd do just as well in that role, too."