A's Bringing Back Two Fan Favorite Jerseys In 2025?
With single game tickets set to go on sale next week, the A's tweeted out a promotion schedule for the 2025 season on Friday. In the tweet, they announced three new bobbleheads for A's players Brent Rooker, Mason Miller, and Lawrence Butler. The other promotional giveaways included items like a Rickey Henderson T-shirt, an A's cooler bag, a backpack, a basketball jersey, and much more.
Something stuck out when looking at the Lawrence Butler and Brent Rooker bobbleheads. The Lawrence Butler bobblehead is wearing a kelly green A's jersey that reads "Athletics".
In previous seasons, the kelly green jerseys used to say "Oakland". This seems to confirm that the team will continue wearing the fan-favorite kelly green jerseys for the 2025 season, despite the team's departure from Oakland. They will play the 2025 season in Sacramento.
When looking at the Brent Rooker bobblehead, he is seen wearing the A's former gold jersey. The last time the A's wore the gold jerseys was back in 2018, which was before Brent Rooker was on the team. This likely means even with the kelly greens being brought to Sacramento, the gold jerseys will also return to the A's in 2025. The gold jerseys coming back were something that Jason Burke speculated about back in October.
The club replaced the gold alternate jerseys with the kelly green alternate jerseys back in 2019 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the team's move to Oakland. It's certainly an interesting move to bring these out of Oakland, considering the jerseys were made to celebrate the team's tenure in The Town. Because the kelly green jerseys are so beloved among baseball fans, it's cool to see that they will be brought to Sacramento.
With the likely returns of the kelly green and gold alternate jerseys, the A's will also obviously have their usual home white jerseys that say "Athletics" across the front. However, It is currently unknown what the A's road grey jerseys will look like. Presumably, they will also read "Athletics" across the chest, much like the Dodgers' home and road jerseys say their team name.
Across Major League Baseball, road grey jerseys usually have the team's city name on the front. For example, the A's road jerseys read "Oakland" across the front when the team was in Oakland. Now that the A's have dropped a city name, and are just referred to as "The Athletics", it is very unlikely the A's go with a city name on the front.
Just pure speculation, but the team did announce a Sacramento jersey patch that the players will wear on their sleeves. The "Sacramento" is written in the classic A's script, the same script used for Oakland on the old road jerseys.
If the club wanted to, they could likely have "Sacramento" on the front of the road jerseys. But in all likelihood, it will probably say "Athletics" just like the home white jerseys and the new Kelly Green jerseys.
As the A's team is looking to be more competitive this upcoming season following one of their best off-seasons in recent history, it'll be fun to see the team repping the gold and kelly green jerseys that A's fans loved so much.