A's Clean It Up on the Road, But Forget their Broom
The A’s will take a series win in Colorado, especially after what began as a blizzardy and blustery storm at Coors Field. They powered through snow and icy temperatures to win the first two games, and dropped the final game Sunday afternoon.
The A's started it off Friday night with a win in the 11th inning and a stellar performance from their bullpen, notably from Noah Murdock and Mason Miller.
Competing at altitude is a challenge for all athletes, but especially pitchers. Coors Field can elevate an ERA quicker than a Rocky Mountain high. This was a great sign for the club to get back on track after a poor showing in front of their home crowd earlier in the week against the Chicago Cubs.
Chase Dollander won in his highly-anticipated Major League debut for the Rockies with five solid innings. He was drafted ninth overall in 2023 and he is the Rockies' No. 1 prospect.
Joey Estes did not look sharp once again from the start today for the Athletics, on the heels of his disappointing outing in the home opener on March 31st. Estes gave up a leadoff homer to Brenton Doyle in the bottom of the first, and ended up going just three innings, giving up six hits and two walks, which led to six earned runs for the Rockies.
On the offensive side of the ball, the A's have hit their stride and continue to hit the long ball. The team has gone deep in all 10 games, which is a new record for the Athletics to start the season.
Let’s hope the bats continue to stay hot as they return home to face the San Diego Padres, who have an 8-2 record. Luis Severino is the perfect person to take the ball against a powerful Padres lineup in what will be an exciting beginning to a six-game homestand at Sutter Health Park.