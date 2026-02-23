A's Throwing Top Prospects at San Francisco Giants on Monday

The A's and San Francisco Giants will be facing off for the first time this spring on Monday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. (PT). The two teams play twice this week, both before February ends, and then won't see one another again until the regular season.

So far this spring, the Giants are 2-0, with wins over the Seattle Mariners (10-5) and the Chicago Cubs (4-2). The A's have started off 0-2 with losses to the Chicago White Sox (11-2) and Cleveland Guardians (6-0), with neither the pitching nor the offense getting much going just yet.

The A's are hoping that will change on Monday, when one of their top pitching prospects will be taking the mound against the Giants.

A's top prospect to get a look

The big name that everyone will be on the lookout for in this game is Gage Jump, the A's No. 3 prospect on MLB Pipeline, and one of the top ten left-handed prospects in the game. Pipeline has him ranked No. 57 among all prospects heading into the 2026 campaign.

Jump was drafted by the A's out of LSU during the 2024 MLB Draft (the one where they took behemoth first baseman Nick Kurtz in the first round), and the southpaw played his first season in the minors last year. Between High-A and Double-A, he posted a 3.28 ERA (2.96 FIP) and struck out an impressive 28.4% of the hitters he faced.

He was dominant at both stops, and appears ready to continue his ascent to Triple-A at the beginning of the 2026 campaign. The hope among A's fans is that he'll be able to pitch his way into the rotation around midseason, which could be the jolt that this club needs on the pitching side of things.

On Monday, we'll get a sense of how realistic those hopes could end up being when he takes the mound against San Francisco.

A's, Giants pitching probables

May 25, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Tyler Ferguson (44) delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

As for the rest of the pitching probables for this one, the A's will be starting off with J.T. Ginn, then going with Jump, Elvis Alvarado, Tyler Ferguson, Brooks Kriske, Braden Nett, Nick Hernandez and Wander Suero.

Ginn is another interesting arm to keep an eye on in camp, because if Luis Morales and Jacob Lopez aren't guaranteed spots in the rotation to begin the year, then Ginn could be the reason they don't make it. The right-hander struggled at home in 2025, posting a 6.85 ERA at Sutter Health Park, while holding just a 3.14 ERA on the road. He's certainly someone to keep an eye on.

Ferguson and Alvarado figure to be members of an interesting group of relief pitchers for the A's, that have the tools to help the A's sneak up on some people in 2026. Kriske, Hernandez and Suero are all non-roster invitees looking to make an impression in camp, and potentially help out that same bullpen later in the year.

Nett is another highly rated prospect, ranked right behind Jump at No. 4 in the A's system by Pipeline, though he is not a top-100 guy. Nett came to the A's as part of the return for Mason Miller, though the 23-year-old was overshadowed a bit by No. 1 prospect Leo De Vries, who also came over in that deal.

Nett ended up with a 3.75 ERA across 105 2/3 innings last season, all in Double-A, but split between the San Diego Padres and A's affiliates. Nett, like Jump, is expected to start in Triple-A this season, and could be another arm in the mix for some time in the rotation with a hot start early on.

The Giants will be rolling with JT Brubaker, righty Trevor McDonald and righty Gregory Santos, and presumably, a slew of others. These are the names that have been announced.

Brubaker signed a minor-league deal with the Giants back in August, and held a 3.77 ERA (2.96 FIP) across 28 2/3 innings with the Giants and New York Yankees last season. Roster Resource has him projected as San Francisco's long-man in the bullpen to begin the campaign. His slider and cutter are his two best pitches, and his best skill last season was limiting barrels at an elite level in a small sample.

McDonald was selected by the Giants in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft and pitched very well in his 15 innings with the Giants last season. He uses a solid sinker and terrific location to get the job done. He's on the 40-man, but is not projected to break camp with the Giants. He has one minor-league option year remaining.

Finally, Gregory Santos is another piece that is expected to be a part of the Giants bullpen, despite not currently residing on the 40-man roster. The 26-year-old already has some history with the Giants, as they acquired him from the Boston Red Sox (along with Shaun Anderson) in the Eduardo Nunez deal in 2017.

He remained with the Giants through the end of 2022, when he was designated for assignment on December 19. The White Sox claimed him immediately, but ended up trading him to the Seattle Mariners ahead of the 2024 campaign. He ended up pitching just 14 1/3 innings over the past two years with Seattle while in the big leagues, adding 12 1/3 more in the minors.

Three years to the day after they DFA'd him, the Giants brought back Santos on a minor-league deal with an invite to camp. Monday will be his first look this spring.