A's DFA Aledmys Díaz
Ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Los Angeles Angels, the Oakland A's announced that they had designated both left-hander Sean Newcomb and utility-man Aledmys Díaz for assignment. Both players began the 2024 season on the IL and have received irregular playing time upon their returns.
Newcomb held a 6.30 ERA in ten innings with eight walks and seven strikeouts, leading to a 1.70 WHIP. A's manager Mark Kotsay said of Newcomb, "He really grinded to get back to be able to perform at the Major League level after the two surgeries. Our bullpen is really left-handed, and for us it was time to move on."
Aledmys Díaz was signed by the A's ahead of the 2023 season to a two year, $14.5 million deal. In his time with the A's he hit .218 with a .268 OBP in 121 games. Just 12 of those games were played this season.
Mark Kotsay said pregame, "What a pro" when speaking of Díaz. "You don't get many players that actually will come in when you're telling them that they're going through this process of being put on waivers and DFA'd that they apologize for, in his terms, lack of performance in the way we rewarded him in the confidence and bringing them here and putting them on the contract. Just a true pro. We're hopeful he goes somewhere and can land on a team."
To take their places on the roster, the A's have recalled right-hander Tyler Ferguson and third baseman Brett Harris. This will be Ferguson's third stint with the A's this year. He has racked up 10 innings in his previous two stints for a 4.50 ERA with a 1.40 WHIP.
Harris is Oakland's No. 9 prospect and will be making his second appearance in the green and gold. When he was up earier in the year, he went 5-for-43 (.116) with three homers, nine walks, and 13 strikeouts. The walks helped boost his OBP to .291.
The A's plan to see what Harris can do at third and give him some time at the position. Armando Alvarez will now be playing some shortstop and around the infield, while Tyler Nevin will be more of a corner outfielder moving forward.
Harris missed about a month in the minors following his demotion in May. Since returning to the field on June 23, the 26-year-old went 10-for-23 with two homers, two doubles, and a stolen base. He said that when he's going good, he's relaxed out on the field, so that will be a key for him during his time in Oakland.
He will be batting eighth and playing third for the A's on Tuesday night.
