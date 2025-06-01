A's Fall Short to Toronto Blue Jays, Despite Hot Start
The Athletics have once again fallen short of the Toronto Blue Jays, this time by a score of 8-7. Former Jays prospect Gunnar Hoglund made the start for the green and gold against his former organization. Hoglund was dealt to the A's as part of the Matt Chapman trade a couple years back.
The young right-hander allowed eight earned runs through six innings of work as he was left on the mound to wear it a bit, given the amount of usage the A's bullpen has had this month.
Right away in the first inning, the A's got to Blue Jays starter Braydon Fisher. Jacob Wilson and Brent Rooker both singled to set up a three-run shot by Tyler Soderstrom. This early three-run lead would surely be a comfortable lead for Gunnar Hoglund... right?
Hoglund would allow a two-run shot to open up the bottom of the first, courtesy of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Nathan Lukes would also tack on a two-RBI single of his own, to give the Jays a lead in the first inning, 4-3.
The A's would answer back with a Luis Urías walk, and then Denzel Clarke would hit his first career home run in his home country, with a bunch of his family and friends in attendance. His home run would give the A's the lead once again, but not for too long.
Bo Bichette would join the home run parade as he added a solo shot of his own in the bottom of the second inning. George Springer would also hit a solo home run against Hoglund to extend Toronto's lead.
George Springer struck again in the fifth inning, collecting his 25th career multi-homer game. Ernie Clement would score on a wild pitch the following inning to make it 8-5 Blue Jays. After the rough outing from Hoglund, the A's turned to Tyler Ferguson in the seventh inning, and he gave the team a clean inning of work.
After Braydon Fisher's rough couple of innings, former A's southpaw Easton Lucas came in and pitched 4.1 innings of relief to keep the Jays' lead secure. Former A's have been doing a number for the Jays this series.
Fast forward to the ninth inning, where the A's would face Toronto's closer Jeff Hoffman. Mark Kotsay elected to pinch-hit Drew Avans in the place of Denzel Clarke. Avans started the ninth with a strikeout, and would bring up Lawrence Butler with one away. Butler walked, and Jacob Wilson would follow with a fly out to bring the A's down to their final out.
With two away in the ninth, A's slugger Brent Rooker, who already had a multi-hit game, would send one over the left-centerfield fence for a two-run homer. Now only down by one, Soderstrom would come up and double to put the tying run in scoring position. Unfortunately, Ernie Clement would rob Shea Langeliers of a game-tying single up the middle, with a diving grab.
The A's now have the exact same record they had last year heading into June, at 23 wins and 36 losses. The A's pitching staff has been horrible recently and needs to find a way to limit long balls. Otherwise, the team could finish with a worse record than they did last season.
The A's offense is one of the best in baseball, but they have lost the past two games against Toronto, despite putting up seven runs of support in back-to-back games. That's certainly not sustainable. The A's went just 7-21 in the month of May, and that includes a 4-1 start to the month. On May 5, they were 20-16 after their win in the first game of the Seattle series.