A's Fall to Tampa Bay Rays as Langeliers Shines
A's catcher Shea Langeliers has been a symbol of stability for the team all season long, and since the All-Star break, he's risen to new heights. He's currently tied for most home runs (12) since the All-Star break with Phillies star and 2025 All-Star Game MVP Kyle Schwarber.
Langeliers' debut as a leadoff hitter in Washington on the A's most recent road trip came as a bit of a surprise to him, but his manager's faith in him proved to be one for the history books. His three-homer game put him in elite company, as the second catcher in Major League history to homer three times out of the leadoff spot.
After Shea helped his team secure the series in Washington, they went on to Baltimore riding high on their momentum. Langeliers continued to put the offense on his back, having another incredible night while going 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, three total RBI and two total runs scored in Saturday's 11-3 win over the Orioles.
Shea echoed his manager Mark Kotsay's words postgame in Baltimore when talking about the club's offense as of late: "We're just building confidence, and the momentum is going from one guy to the next," Langeliers said. "It's a lot of fun when you stack a night like this -- one through nine through the lineup and everybody's producing and building momentum going into tomorrow."
He also leads MLB in total bases since the All-Star break with 69, and right behind him is teammate Nick Kurtz with 62. One interesting note about Kurtz: his 14 walks have him tied for seventh-most since the break.
The Tampa Bay Rays came into Sacramento with a three-game losing streak, something they were hoping to snap Monday night with Ryan Pepiot on the mound. They knew they'd have their work cut out for them with A's starter Jeffrey Springs, who has been stellar as of late.
The Rays were able to jump on Springs early, putting pressure on the lefty to pitch with runners on base and in scoring position. They tagged him for four earned runs, and his final line ended up being 3 1/3 innings, 4 ER, 7 hits, 1 BB, and 2 strikeouts.
The top of the order for the Rays (the first five batters) collected nine hits between them, and two home runs. The A's offense had a slower start in the series opener, besides Langeliers, who went 3-for-4. Trailing 6-1, Tyler Soderstrom blasted his 22nd home run of the season, a three-run shot in the bottom of the seventh that made it 6-4 Rays.
Tampa would add a another run to their tally in the top of the eighth, and they would end up winning the contest, 7-4.
The A's did return from a Mid-Atlantic road trip and two series wins under their belt, but perhaps a taxed bullpen could have something to do with the performance on Monday night. Their relief arms had to toss 6 1/3 innings on Sunday with Luis Morales serving as more of an opener than a traditional starter against the Orioles.
Tuesday night will feature A's starter Jacob Lopez, who will look to continue to improve and bulid upon his last quality start. The Rays will send right-hander Shane Baz to the mound as the A's offense looks to bounce back in Game 2. First pitch is set for 7:05 PDT.