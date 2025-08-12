Gameday Preview (Monday): Rays Kick Off 3-Game Series Against Athletics
The Tampa Bay Rays begin a three-game set against the Athletics on Monday night at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, Calif.
After being swept over the weekend by the Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay needs to find a way to make up ground in the American League wild-card standings. Entering action Monday night, the Rays sit 5.5 games behind the New York Yankees for the third and final wild-card spot.
Even then, the Rays sit behind the Cleveland Guardians, Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals in the standings.
The A's won two of three games when they faced the Rays before the All-Star break in Tampa, Fla.
A Familiar Face
The Rays will face a former teammate, left-hander Jeffrey Springs (10-7, 3.89 ERA), when he takes the mound for the Athletics. Springs played for the Rays from 2021 to 2024.
Springs last pitched against Tampa Bay on July 1, when he logged four strikeouts while allowing four hits, two earned runs and three walks in 5.1 innings. It was the first time the 32-year-old faced the Rays since he was a member of the Boston Red Sox in 2020, and the Athletics won in extra innings, 4-3.
In six appearances vs. the Rays, Springs is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA.
Eight players on the Rays’ roster have faced Springs while collectively hitting .333 (6-for-18) with two home runs.
Pepiot Makes 25th Start
Rays right-hander Ryan Pepiot (7-9, 3.77 ERA) will make his team-leading 25th start of the season on Monday. He leads Tampa Bay with 134 strikeouts.
Pepiot most recently faced the A's on July 2, when he struck out nine batters while allowing four hits, two earned runs and three walks. Tampa Bay won 6-5, and Pepiot earned his sixth win of the season.
Ten players on the Athletics’ roster have faced Pepiot and are collectively hitting .205 (8-for-39) with three home runs and four RBIs.
Pereira Makes His Debut
After coming to Tampa Bay in the trade that sent Jose Caballero to the New York Yankees at the trade deadline on July 31, center fielder Everson Pereira is making his Rays debut.
Pereira has appeared in eight games for Triple-A Durham. He is hitting .276 (8-for-29) with two home runs and five RBIs.
To make room for Pereira, the Rays optioned Tristan Peters to Durham.
How to Watch Rays/Athletics
- Who: Tampa Bay Rays (57-62, fourth in AL East) vs. Athletics (53-67, fifth in AL West).
- When: Monday, Aug. 11 at 10:05 p.m. ET.
- Where: Sutter Health Park, West Sacramento, Calif.
- TV: FanDuel Sports Sun
- Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM/620 AM, WQBN 106.7/1300 AM (Spanish)
- Betting information: The money line odds for both teams are even on HardRockBet.com at minus-110. On the run line, you can bet the Rays minus-1.5 at plus-140 odds, and the Athletics plus-1.5 at minus-185 odds. The over/under is 9.5 runs.
Here are the starting lineups for both teams:
Rays Batting Order
- Ha-Seong Kim SS
- Yandy Diaz 1B
- Brandon Lowe 2B
- Junior Caminero 3B
- Everson Pereira CF
- Josh Lowe RF
- Christopher Morel DH
- Nick Fortes C
- Chandler Simpson LF
Athletics Batting Order
- Lawrence Butler CF
- Brent Rooker DH
- Nick Kurtz 1B
- Shea Langeliers C
- Tyler Soderstrom LF
- Darell Hernaiz SS
- JJ Bleday RF
- Luis Urias 2B
- Max Schuemann 3B