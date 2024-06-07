A's Fan's Latest "Reverse Boycott" Set for Tonight

Tomorrow’s schedule of events:

▪️12-3p PT: “Watch D.A. Live” broadcast from @line51beer (303 Castro St.)

▪️4-6p: Tailgate Lot B

▪️6:40p: Gametime, sitting in sec. 138 (LF bleachers)

Special guests, giveaways, beer specials, raffles, good times. 🍻 pic.twitter.com/3faIGx3CJy