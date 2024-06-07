A's Fan's Latest "Reverse Boycott" Set for Tonight
Nearly a year ago, Oakland A's fans came together, packed the Coliseum, and showed that they are not the reason that team owner John Fisher decided to bolt for Las Vegas. That night was about making a point. Tonight's reverse boycott is for the fans.
While the A's still haven't made a ton of tangible progress towards making Las Vegas their home, there has certainly been a finality in the air throughout the 2024 season. The A's announced that they would be playing in Sacramento while their Vegas armadillo is built, beginning next year, and so fans have been coming out to get their one last game at the Coliseum throughout the year. Tonight's reverse boycott is meant to provide long-time fans with an opportunity to come to a game and hopefully have it feel like the good old days instead of the set of A Quiet Place.
Last year there was press coverage from everywhere at the game, and A's fans made plenty of noise, ultimately getting their point across that what is happening in Oakland is a travesty fueled by greed. That is now the narrative that is out there from the national media since that day.
In other words, there are no points left to prove.
Tonight will be a celebration, much like Fan's Fest was before the season. Last Dive Bar has said that they're expecting between 10-15,000 in attendance on Friday night. The party begins at noon, with Damon Amendolara and Damon Bruce broadcasing live at Line 31. From there, the party moves to a tailgate in Lot B from 4-6, and then finally into the ballpark where Damon will be sitting in the left field bleachers and doing a whole lot more work.
Part of the reason that this event feels less publisized is due to the existence of the Oakland Ballers, who just played their first home game on Tuesday. A lot of the people that you'd typically see promoting these events have been at Raimondi Park this week, even with the A's in town. The A's are moving on from their fans, so the fans are moving on from them.
The 2024 season has been a long, slow goodbye for A's fans. Hopefully a night like tonight will provide some positive memories, even with the team on their way out.