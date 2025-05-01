A's Going for Statement Against Texas Rangers on Thursday
It's still early in the 2025 season, but through six games against the Texas Rangers, the Athletics are 4-2. The Rangers were in first place before their schedule led them to West Sacramento a week ago, where the A's took two of three from the West leaders. This week, the Athletics have taken two of the first three against the Rangers, with one left to play.
A win on Thursday would be huge for the A's, and yet another signal that this team is to be taken seriously in the AL West. They've already played one of the favorites for the division well this season, and the team that's leading the West, the Seattle Mariners, split a four game series with the A's to begin the season.
These are big wins, even if they're early.
The A's will be sending out key offseason addition Jeffrey Springs, who has struggled a bit in the month of April. After a sterling six scoreless innings in his first start up in Seattle, the left-hander holds a 7.66 ERA in April, giving up 19 earned runs across 22.1 innings of work. His WHIP sits at 1.88.
The Rangers will also be throwing out the best pitcher in the American League in Tyler Mahle. The 30-year-old right-hander holds a 1.14 ERA through six starts, giving up as many as two runs once, and a single run in two starts. In his other three outings he has combined for 18 scoreless innings.
The last time Mahle faced the A's, he was with the Cincinnati Reds and the Athletics were in Oakland, so a lot has changed. On May 7, 2019 in Oakland, he gave up one run on three hits and a walk while striking out eight over six innings.
In order for the A's to win this one, they'll need a strong start from Springs. After Jacob Lopez lasted just 2.2 innings in Tuesday night's loss, the bullpen could use a little bit of a breather. It's also not likely that Mahle will give up more than a couple of runs, so Springs will have to keep it close and turn it over to a battle of the bullpens to give the A's their best shot in this one.
After Wednesday night's 7-1 win, the A's are 16-15 on the year, tied with the Rangers for third place in the division. The Houston Astros are just ahead of both clubs at 16-14, while the Mariners (18-12) hold a two game edge on Houston, and a 2.5 game advantage over the Athletics and Rangers.
First pitch on Thursday is scheduled for 11:35 a.m. (PT).