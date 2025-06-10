A's Have a Knack For All-Time Defense at Angel Stadium--But Which is the Best?
Last night, Athletics rookie centerfielder Denzel Clarke made yet another jaw-dropping catch, robbing Nolan Schanuel of a home run. It was so great that nine-time Gold Glover Torii Hunter, who spent five years with the Los Angeles Angels in his playing days, posted on social media, "This has to be one of the best catches I've ever seen, and I've seen my share of home run robberies."
This is the same player that ran into the wall in West Sacramento at full speed just a few days ago. Athletics on SI asked him who he grew up watching in center, and he said without hesitation Jackie Bradley Jr. JBJ earned one Gold Glove in his career, but he was another highlight reel player of the recent past. Clarke is already catching the eyes of plenty of people, and he's still only played in 16 MLB games.
Yet, given the location of Clarke's latest catch, we have to ask you, A's fans, which play has been the best at Angel Stadium over the years? There is Clarke's catch above, but there is also Ramón Laureano's catch and throw back to first that traveled 321 feet to secure a double play.
Then of course there is the play that Yoenis Céspedes made back in 2014, just about a month before he was traded to the Boston Red Sox (where he was briefly teammates with Jackie Bradley Jr.).
Each play has plenty going for it, including two with some all-time throws. Where Céspedes unloaded from, near the wall in left field, to drop it right into the glove of catcher Derek Norris is extremely impressive. It also kept the score tied late in the game.
Laureano had to range completely into left field to make the initial catch, then fired a missile back into first base to nab the runner who had already passed second.
Yet, it may be Clarke that takes home the most impressive play overall between the three. Not only was his a home run robbery, where he had to stretch out over the fence--including teetering himself up there for a brief moment--but the entire play was built off of his ability and nothing else.
With Laureano's catch and throw, without the runner going entirely too far and needing to return to first, the play is less impressive. It took a mistake from the opposition to happen.
With the Céspedes throw, he initially bobbled the ball and kicked it over to the wall, which was going to allow the runner to score from first base. Without the bobble, there is no throw.
Clarke's was just flat-out hustle, which may make it the most impressive A's defensive play at Angel Stadium over the last decade or so. Of course, all three plays are upper echelon defensive highlights in not only A's history, but in the history of the game. It's also impressive that Clarke is just getting started and is already one of the best fielders in the game.
