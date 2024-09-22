A's Joey Estes Reflects on His Time in Oakland
The Oakland A's just wrapped up their series with the New York Yankees, meaning there are now only three home games for the team in Oakland remaining before they bolt for Sacramento in 2025. The players have been more reflecive during this final homestand, wearing the kelly green jerseys and switching some of their walk-up songs to Oakland-based artists.
Joey Estes last just four innings against the Yankees on Sunday, giving up seven hits and five earned runs, including home runs to Jasson Domínguez, Aaron Judge, and Gleyber Torres. Following his outing, Estes spoke about what it has meant to play in Oakland.
"All performance aside, Oakland is, this is everything to me. This is my first place that I came to and debuted in front of these amazing fans. It's very strong for them to come out and support, and it's just been great."
Estes walked out to "I'm so Oakland" by Mekanix, a song he heard in the weight room one day and decided to use for his last start at home in an effort to represent the people of The Town.
Aside from the fan support that he has received this season, Estes has also been a completely different pitcher at home this year, posting a 3.26 ERA in 11 starts, while holding a 7.03 ERA in 12 starts.
There are a number of people that we have spoken with that feel that Estes could be the ace of the staff in 2025. The stats don't paint the full picture of the type of competitor he is on the mound. For A's fans that have been around awhile, he's reminiscent of a Tim Hudson or Chris Bassitt type of starter. He may not have the most overpowering stuff, but he's going to go out and get you six innings while keeping the team in the game the majority of the time.
The story of his career has yet to be written.
"Sucks because this is the last year, so it's almost like a part of my story. I won't be able to share that ever again. It was nice to be out there with Oakland fans and experience it for my last time."