A's Land Future Stars in Mason Miller Deal

Braden Nett has some freaky stuff, he flashed it tonight striking out 8 and generating 19 whiffs without any walks.



4-Seam sat 96 and topped up at 98 with plus ride, Cutter 90-91 got whiffs, 78-79 Curve was dominant, mixed in upper-80s Kick-Change. 7 pitch arsenal in total. pic.twitter.com/yvLqzBHYDu