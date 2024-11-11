A's Legend Steps Down From Houston Astros Front Office
Oakland A's and New York Yankees legend Reggie Jackson has stepped down from his role with the Houston Astros as a special advisor in the Astros front office after four seasons. Jackson, 78, reportedly wants to spend more time with his family in California.
Is it a coincidence that the man they call "Mr. October" stepped down from his role with Houston after the Astros failed to advance to the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2017? Yeah, probably, but let the speculation begin!
Jokes aside, Jackson told the New York Post that he hasn't ruled out a return to the Yankees. "It's always been a home for me. I'm a Yankee. I'm still a Yankee." Jackson joined Houston after leaving the Yankees in a similar role in 2021.
Jackson spent the first nine years of his career with the A's, first with Kansas City in 1967, then from 1968-75 in Oakland. He was ultimately traded to the Baltimore Orioles along with Ken Holtzman for a return that included Don Baylor. In his time with the A's, he won three World Series rings from 1972-74, and earned himself American League MVP honors in 1973, leading the league with 99 runs, 32 home runs, and 117 RBI. He also won the World Series MVP that season.
After his year with the Orioles in 1976, Jackson was granted free agency and ended up signing with the New York Yankees. He won the World Series MVP in 1977 after a big three-homer game, his second Series MVP. The Yankees also won in 1978, giving Reggie five World Series titles in the 1970's.
Jackson once again reached free agency after the 1981 season, and this time signed with the California Angels, where he remained for five seasons before ultimately playing one more year in Oakland in 1987 at 41 years old. That was Mark McGwire's rookie season, and José Canseco had been around for a couple of seasons, but he was still just 22.
A fact that is a little less known is that he has the most strikeouts over the course of an entire career with 2,597 across 21 seasons. While that is a fact in terms of a lump sum, in terms of a rate stat, he wouldn't rank quite as poorly. Another A's legend, Adam Dunn, ranks third on the all-time list (Jim Thome is second) with 2,379 strikeouts, but he played in just 14 MLB seasons. He would have needed a little over one more season to break Reggie's record.