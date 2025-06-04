A's Manager Mark Kotsay Isn't Going Anywhere
It's no secret that the Athletics are really going through it right now, having lost 19 of their last 20 games. This recent run has led some fans on social media to start wondering if manager Mark Kotsay could be on the hot seat, or even let go.
In some instances, changing the manager is a move that can work to fire up a ball club and turn around a team's fortunes. This does not appear to be one of those situations. The A's playoff chances have already dipped to 0.5%, so what would changing the manager at this point in the season really do to their postseason hopes?
Since May 14, when this streak began, the A's have held a team ERA of 8.31 and have given up ten or more runs in eight of those contests. What exactly is Kotsay supposed to do when the whole staff is performing like this? He has to have somebody throw pitches. It's kind of the key to the whole game of baseball.
In that same span, A's relief pitchers hold an 8.55 ERA, which is something that Kotsay touched on after Tuesday's night's loss.
"The bullpen has pitched a lot. They've pitched a lot because they're having trouble getting through innings. At some point, they've got to take care of each other. I think that's what the mindset has to be. For us, in terms of pitching, we're going to continue to focus on it. We know it's the area that we need to address. It's been a big, big topic for us."
It's not like the team has just stood by as the losses have piled up, either, They're exhausted most of the pitchers on their 40-man roster already, and nobody has seemed to have an answer on a consistent basis. They have some prospects that could be in line for big-league time shortly, but the front office also has to weigh their development with what the team needs in the short-term.
It may not be wise to call up one of Luis Morales, Gage Jump, or Kade Morris just yet, given their lack of experience in the upper minors. The A's want to make sure that those guys are ready in the future, so in the meantime, they'll have to figure things out in Sacramento.
There have been games during this run where the offense has failed to get a big hit, like on Monday night with the bases loaded and nobody out in a 6-4 game, but those at-bats seem to carry more weight now, given the team's struggles.
It seems like the offense has to put up at least ten to have a chance most nights, and that's not exactly fair to them either. Baseball is a mental sport, and seemingly starting behind, even when the score is 0-0, is tough to overcome.
The A's are far from a perfect team, but they certainly have more talent than they've shown in recent weeks. On Tuesday night they went with an opener for the first time all season, using Grant Holman in the first inning, and into the second. The strategy kept the Minnesota Twins off the board for a few innings, and the A's even held the lead into the sixth, but in the end everything crumbled apart in the 10-3 loss.
It's tough to lay this streak of games at the feet of the manager, because he's certainly trying to change the tide however he can, but the only way to change it is on the field.
It's also worth noting that part of the reason Kotsay received a contract extension before the season is because of how he has handled the media during the A's upheaval from Oakland. He's been a great face for the organization, while also earning the respect and admiration from the media in his time as the A's skipper. That, on top of his actual job of leading the club through a rebuild.
He's been a terrific overall. The club is in a pretty rough patch, but they'll get through it one way or another. When they do, Kotsay will be there right alongside them.