A's Mason Miller Ties Franchise Rookie Record
Oakland A's closer Mason Miller has sure made a name for himself in his rookie season, becoming the team's lone All Star representative, striking out just about anyone he faces, and becoming a dominant force at the back-end of the Athletics bullpen.
On Tuesday night Miller added to his accolades, recording his 26th save of the season, which ties the franchise record for saves by a rookie in a season. Andrew Bailey, a rookie with Oakland back in 2009 had been the previous record holder, but now he has company. In terms of fWAR, both Bailey and Miller have had pretty comparable seasons. The A's current closer has accrued 2.4 wins above replacement this season, while Bailey finished with 2.3.
The one difference is that Bailey made 68 appearances, while Miller just notched number 50.
With one more save this season, MIller will become the all-time leader for the A's, but he's still a ways off for the all-time rookie record in MLB, which is held by Craig Kimbrel back in 2010. That season with the Atlanta Braves, Kimbrel closed the door on 46 games and held a 2.10 ERA with 2.8 fWAR.
Bailey and Miller are now tied for the 13th-most saves in a season by a rookie in MLB history, with Huston Street's 23 back in 2005 ranking 21st overall. Kimbrel and 2010's Neftalí Feliz of the Texas Rangers are the only two players to finish with 40 or more saves, while another former A's closer, Billy Koch, had 31 with the Toronto Blue Jays back in 1999.
Former Boston Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon ranks fifth on the list with 35 saves in his rookie campaign, and the top-15 is a smattering of plenty of "remember some guys" with the likes of Todd Worrell (26 with St. Louis in 1986) and Kerry Lightenberg's 30-save season in 1998 with Atlanta.
Regardless of how many saves Miller finishes the 2024 campaign with, he has already solidified that he will have the most saves by a rookie closer in the past decade, with Milwaukee's Jim Henderson being the most recent player still ahead of the A's flamethrower. In 2013 he collected 28 saves for the Brew Crew.