A's Max Schuemann on running with the flag after final game in Oakland
After Mason Miller threw the fastest pitch by an Oakland A's player at the Coliseum at 103.8, and secured the team's 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers, the next few moments were filled with action--but not the action that some people were trying to warn against heading into the final game. Quite the opposite, actually.
The team rushed onto the field, not back to the clubhouse, and began tipping their caps to the fans. For those that were in attendance following Game 5 of the 2012 ALDS, it was a familiar sight. Sure the A's came out ahead in this game, but the fans had just watched the last game the team would play at the Coliseum. Still, chants of "let's go Oakland!" rang out, even in that moment.
The fans, much like The Town, do not quit.
Max Schuemann, who got the start at third base in the finale, suddenly had an idea. He ran it by teammates Brent Rooker and Zack Gelof, who gave him the nod, then grabbed the bright green 'Athletics' flag that the mascot, Stomper, would usually swing around after a win. He took that flag and ran with it.
If he hadn't received the night off on Wednesday, this moment may not have happened. He spent that game on the bench looking around and putting himself in the fan's shoes. On Thursday, he ran into the outfield wielding a flag to help celebrate the fans that have been coming to the Coliseum for decades.
"It was just kind of a spontaneous thing. I saw the flag, and I asked Rooker and Gelof, 'what do you guys think about this?' They gave me the nod, and I was on my way to centerfield."
For those in attendance, there were many wonderful memories made on Thursday at the Coliseum, even with the backdrop of this being the final time they would be able to make those memories.