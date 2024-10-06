A's opening day tickets in Sacramento won't come cheap
The A's will be starting their home schedule in 2025 by welcoming in the Chicago Cubs, a team with a fan base that loves to travel. This will also be the A's first time playing in Sacramento, so you can expect ticket prices to be a bit high due to supply and demand. The supply is limited to 10,000 physical seats, and around 14,000 total, which includes the grassy hill in right field.
That limited supply could be part of the reason that the tickets currently available on StubHub have some ridiculous asking prices. The cheapest ticket available is currently listed for $969 in section 103, row 11, which is down the right field line. That is the price per ticket, which means you're looking at close to two grand just to get in the door with a buddy.
One important point here is that these are resale tickets, and the prices that the A's end up charging may not be quite as high, perhaps in the $183-244 range, but that's still not necessarily affordable for a family of four to go see a baseball game either.
Still, for comparison's sake, we looked at what tickets are going for on the resale market for the New York Yankees next home postseason game on Monday against the Kansas City Royals and found that you can get seats right behind the visitor's dugout in section 124, row 14, for $429. That is for a postseason game at actual Yankee Stadium right behind the dugout for about half of what it would cost for opening day in Sacramento.
The A's are banking on being a bigger draw in Sacramento than they would have been in Oakland over the next three or four seasons while their plans for a Las Vegas ballpark sort themselves out. The A's have said that they will begin spending money this offseason, and in order to make that claim a reality, the team is going to need to make a bit more than they have been.
Gouging the fans in a new city is one way to do that.
Former A's pre-and-post-game show host Brodie Brazil did a terrific breakdown of the pricing for a slew of games throughout the course of the regular season in Sacramento, and how those games compare to the rest of the league. You can watch his breakdown below.