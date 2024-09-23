A's Option Ryan Noda to Double-A
After Sunday's game against the New York Yankees, the Oakland Athletics announced that they have optioned first baseman Ryan Noda to Double-A Midland. Part of the reasoning here is that the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators just had their season end, while the Midland RockHounds are still alive in the Texas League playoffs, and are currently up 1-0 in the Championship Series.
Noda was called up from Triple-A on September 10, and immediately started two games for the A's, but with Tyler Soderstrom being activated not long after, Noda hasn't received another start at any position since September 11. On Sunday he did have a big pinch-hit double that drove in a pair and made it a 5-4 game after six. He was immediately replaced at second base by Nick Allen, who would stay in the game and play third.
When Noda walked into the clubhouse on Friday, his first game at home since May, he was all smiles, just happy to be back around the guys that he spent the 2023 season with as a Rule 5 draftee. When he ripped that double on Sunday, that may have been te loudest the crowd at the Coliseum has been for a play on the field in some time.
What role Noda will play with Midland is still unknown. First baseman Will Simpson has been one of the team's best hitters since his arrival, but Noda can also play in right or center if needed.
The other big question here is which player will be taking his spot on the A's 28-man roster. The two main options are either No. 7 prospect on MLB Pipeline Colby Thomas, an outfielder that figures to be in the mix next season, or CJ Alexander, a third base option that the team recently claimed off waivers.
Alexander, 28, made his MLB debut earlier this season with the Kansas City Royals, going 1-for-8 in parts of four games, but he has hit well with the Aviators, batting .294 with a .410 OBP and equal walks and strikeouts (8) in 12 games. Alexander is also already on the 40-man roster, which would make it so that there wouldn't have to be a corresponding move (DFA) made to add him.
Thomas, 23, is not on the 40-man roster, but he did hit 31 home runs split between Midland and Las Vegas this season while batting .272 with a .344 OBP in Triple-A. The one detractor for him is that his strikeout rate has been a touch high, sitting at 30.3%. With both right and center fields covered by Lawrence Butler and JJ Bleday heading into next season, left field is the only one that could be in store for some change, and that change may involve Thomas, in time.
The A's will likely enter the offseason without a plan at the hot corner in place, so giving the final week of the regular season to Alexander to make an impression on the coaching staff is the most likely scenario here, that way the front office can determine whether they want to keep him on the 40-man roster throughout the winter or not.