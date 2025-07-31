A’s Partner with Aramark in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — The Athletics today announced a long-term partnership for food and beverage offerings with leading hospitality provider Aramark Sports + Entertainment (Aramark; NYSE: ARMK) for the team’s new ballpark in Las Vegas. As part of the collaboration, Aramark has brought on acclaimed restaurateur and author of the New York Times bestseller, Unreasonable Hospitality, Will Guidara, as a strategic partner to help curate the ballpark’s culinary and hospitality vision.
“This partnership reflects our belief that great hospitality should be at the heart of the fan experience,” said A’s President Marc Badain. “With Aramark’s culinary expertise and Will’s visionary approach, we’re not just building a ballpark, we’re creating a destination that captures the creativity and energy of the Las Vegas community.”
Aramark, a global leader in food and beverage services, will oversee all aspects of hospitality at the A’s new ballpark, from general concessions to premium dining. With decades of experience operating in major league venues, Aramark is recognized for its operational excellence, culinary and hospitality innovation, and ability to deliver high-quality, scalable service tailored to diverse audiences. Its role in this partnership goes beyond day-to-day operations, contributing strategic insight and creative execution to deliver a dynamic, guest-centered experience throughout the venue.
“Our work together with the A’s will be evolutionary in sporting event experiences,” said Alison Birdwell, President and CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment. “What we do in Las Vegas will be the gold standard for the industry moving forward.”
As a strategic partner, Will Guidara will help define the ballpark’s approach to service and culinary innovation by consulting on the creation of a hospitality brand, advising on food and beverage programming, supporting strategic partnerships, and elevating guest experiences.
“My team and I couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Aramark and the A’s on a project that’s about so much more than food,” said Guidara. “Together, we’re bringing intention, creativity, and innovation not just to what we serve, but to how we serve it. From bold ideas to subtle touches, we’re dreaming up ways to transform the stadium into a place where hospitality takes the lead, and every moment feels just a little more magical.”
Best known for his book Unreasonable Hospitality, the former co-owner of the Best Restaurant in the World, and as a Co-Producer on the Emmy Award-winning series “The Bear,” Guidara brings heart and creativity into every guest interaction. His radically personal approach to hospitality will bring a fresh perspective to the gameday atmosphere through a customized training program and service philosophy that ensures unforgettable moments for ballpark guests at every visit.
Beyond baseball games, Aramark and Guidara will extend their hospitality approach to all events at the venue, from concerts and community gatherings to private and corporate functions with the goal of delivering consistently memorable experience for every guest, no matter the occasion.
In addition to serving as the concessionaire, Aramark will become a minority owner in the club. This long-term strategic investment deepens the collaboration and underscores a shared commitment to innovation, hospitality, and building an iconic fan destination in Las Vegas.
The above is the press release sent out by the Athletics.