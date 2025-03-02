A's Reassign Seven Players to Minor League Camp, Including Former First-Round Pick
It's Sunday during Spring Training, so that means the roster in big-league camp gets trimmed by a few guys in order to create more playing time for the players still in the mix to make the Opening Day roster as they ramp up for the regular season.
The Athletics announced today that they had reassigned seven non-roster players to Minor League camp. The seven players are right-handed pitchers Mason Barnett, Anthony Maldonado and Chen Zhuang, left-handed pitchers CD Pelham and Domingo Robles, and catchers Lyle Lin and Daniel Susac.
None of the moves is terribly surprising, as none of the seven were seen as fits for the 26-man roster on Opening Day. That said, there are some names here that could certainly be in Sacramento with the A's during the 2025 campaign.
Mason Barnett, a key piece in the Lucas Erceg deal with the Kansas City Royals last summer, made two appearances for the A's out of the bullpen, totaling three innings pitched. He gave up four earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four. The 24-year-old right-hander is ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the A's system by FanGraphs.
When he was acquired by the A's, he reported to Double-A Midland, where he went on to make seven starts down the stretch and held a 2.61 ERA (3.24 FIP). He has spent time in Double-A the past two years, so he could be in line to begin the year in Triple-A Las Vegas, though the A's will have a slew of big-league depth that could fill out that rotation, too.
Daniel Susac, the A's No. 23 prospect, was the 19th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He still has some work to do to be on the A's radar for a promotion to the big leagues, but he should also see his first time in Las Vegas this season.
Like Barnett, the A's will have a number of catching options in Triple-A, especially if Tyler Soderstrom ends up as the A's backup backstop, which could keep him in Midland to begin the year.
Righty Anthony Maldonado spoke with A's on SI this offseason, and was hoping to be in the mix for a spot in the rotation, but not too long after that conversation, the A's signed José Leclerc, and removed Maldonado from the 40-man roster. He still figures to be in the bullpen mix throughout the season.
With the reassignments, the A's spring roster sits at 56 players in camp. All 40 players on the 40-man roster are still in Mesa, along with another 16 non-roster invitees. The breakdown includes 28 pitchers, four catchers, 13 infielders and 11 outfielders.