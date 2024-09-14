A's Reinstate Tyler Soderstrom
The Oakland A's announced that they have reinstated first baseman Tyler Soderstrom from the IL, and in a corresponding move optioned Armando Alvarez back to Triple-A Las Vegas.
The move was expected to come this weekend in Chicago, with Soderstrom having spent six games in Triple-A on a rehab assignment. He went 9-for-20 in his time with Vegas, hitting three home runs with a .450/.542/1.000 triple slash. He is back in the A's lineup upon his return, and will be playing at first base on Saturday night against the Chicago White Sox.
While the placement of some of those hitters may change, the lineup above could be one that we see in 2025. Lawrence Butler, Brent Rooker, JJ Bleday and Shea Langeliers are all more or less guaranteed spots on a regular basis. Soderstrom, Zack Gelof and Jacob Wilson are presumably going to be in the lineup nearly every day as well.
The only two players that could be question marks would be Seth Brown, who may see his time in left dip a little bit with a healthy Miguel Andujar on the roster, and Max Schuemann. Left field and third base are the two positions that the A's will presumably look to upgrade for 2025. Schuemann is more valuable to the club as a utility player that can fill in, like he did at shortstop for most of the 2024 season.
The A's will have options at third heading into 2025, with Schuemann, Darell Hernaiz and Brett Harris in the mix on Opening Day, and potentially No. 8 prospect Max Muncy not too far down the line.
In left, if the A's don't make any changes, then it would prsumably be Andujar out there, with Brown getting some time, but they'll also have a healthy Esteury Ruiz to find playing time in the outfield for, which could open up the possibility that one of the veterans gets moved while the A's scour free agency and the waiver wire.