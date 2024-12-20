A's Reportedly Sign Former Atlanta Braves Third Baseman
All offseason, the question looming over the Athletics has been who will man the hot corner for them in their first season in West Sacramento, and on Thursday night we received a bit of clarity. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the A's are in agreement with former Atlanta Braves third baseman Gio Urshela, with Martín Gallegos of MLB.com saying that it's a one-year deal. The agreement has not been announced by the A's, as the deal is pending a physical.
Last season the A's struggled to find consistency at third base, initially giving the job to J.D. Davis, whom they signed during Spring Training, but when he went down with an injury early in the season, Abraham Toro took over and provided a bit of a spark across 56 games at the position. In 28 games in May, Toro hit .315 with a .351 OBP. From that point on, he topped out at batting .200 in eight games in July, and was designated for assignment in late August.
The A's also deployed Tyler Nevin, Brett Harris, Armando Alvarez, and Darell Hernaiz at third this past season, with the six players combining for a 79 wRC+ (100 is league average), with nobody possessing a league average bat in the bunch, and accumulating -0.9 fWAR. The Athletics ranked No. 28 in fWAR at the position.
GM David Forst has said that the A's were looking to add a veteran to the mix headed into 2025, with an emphasis on defense. This will be Urshela's tenth season in the big leagues, and at the very least he has consistently put up WAR totals greater than zero, which will be an improvement.
The 33-year-old signed on with the Detroit Tigers last offseason, but they released him in late August. The Braves picked him up a couple of days later, and he finished out the season with Atlanta. Between both stops, he played 128 games, 110 of those coming at third base, with some time also spent across the diamond at first.
He hit .250 with a .286 OBP, nine homers, 52 RBI, and ended up with an 81 wRC+. With the glove, he racked up 0 Defensive Runs Saved and +3 Outs Above Average, using a couple of different metrics. His defense at the position has seemingly improved in recent years, and he has gone from well below league average to at, or above.
While adding a veteran upgrade was certainly on Forst's bingo card, Urshela doesn't figure to be a full-time addition to the roster. Instead, he's likely to have the large side of the platoon, though who his partner will be is up for debate.
Last season against left-handers he went 17-for-96 (.177), while batting .271 in a much larger sample size against righties. While we missed on which player the A's could end up signing, A's on SI seemed to be on the right track with the thinking of the front office. Urshela's 97 wRC+ against right-handers (vs. 29 against lefties) in 2024 should lead to him playing the majority of the time, but perhaps not every day.
Instead, the likely option against southpaws, at least in this point in the offseason, is Darell Hernaiz. Both players have upside with the glove, and Hernaiz went 12-for-43 (.279) against lefties, good for a 90 wRC+. While the A's still don't have a ton of pop at the position, they have the makings of a conglomerate league average option.
This is also an interesting path for the team to take, since Urshela's deal is only for the 2025 campaign. That would seem to suggest that the A's believe in former top first round pick Max Muncy being able to make the transition from shortstop to third base in the early part of the season, and potentialy make his debut at some point in the second half of '25.
Adding Urshela buys the A's a little time to figure out who will ultimately take over at third base, and it also potentially buys Hernaiz another look in the big leagues, and a chace to earn the job himself.