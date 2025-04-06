A's Rookie Jacob Wilson Can't Strike Out
Last season, the A's 2023 first-round pick Jacob Wilson made his MLB Debut with the A's, and was removed from his debut after tweaking his hamstring rounding third base. He spent some time on the injured list, and when he returned became the A's full-time shortstop.
Heading into camp this year, Wilson was expected to be the everyday shortstop for the 2025 season, and thus far he has been.
Wilson raked his way through the minor leagues due to his unbelievably high batting averages, hitting .433 in his time with Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas in 53 games.
In 33 at-bats this season, he's batting .364 with two long balls, seven RBI, and holds an OPS of .970. Wilson is also on a nine-game hitting streak to begin the year, which is every game he's played this season. That hitting streak is the longest A's season-opening hitting streak since Billy Butler in 2015.
What may be even more notable is that Jacob Wilson hasn't struck out all season. San Diego Padres slugger Luis Arraez is the only other qualified player this season to not strike out, which is impressive company for the A's 23-year-old shortstop, who has routinely received Arraez comps.
On Saturday night, Wilson grounded into a triple-play, which is very uncommon. However, he bounced back with a go-ahead two-RBI double, which helped the A's secure the series win over the Colorado Rockies. It was his second hit to give the A's the lead in as many days.
Earlier in the series, Jacob Wilson recorded his second career home run, which was just days after he hit his first career home run at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento. It was also the first MLB home run by an A's player at Sutter Health.
Jacob Wilson is putting together an incredible start to his season, which could eventually put him into contention for AL Rookie of the Year. It'll certainly be interesting to see how long the young shortstop can hold onto his hitting streak, and how long he can go without striking out.