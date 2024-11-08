A's should take low-risk flier on this former New York Yankees pitcher
The Athletics are expecting to have a difficult time bringing in free agents this winter, with their planned move to Sacramento for the next three to four years before potentially moving into a new ballpark in Las Vegas. GM David Forst has said the team may need to concentrate on trades for the time being, while they gauge how open free agents are to signing with the A's.
Another option could be targeting minor league free agents, such as former New York Yankees right-hander, Luis Cessa. Now, he didn't pitch in the big leagues in 2024, but he did rack up 102 2/3 innings in the minors, holding a 4.73 ERA, split between the Pirates and Royals Triple-A affiliates.
Now, he's not the perfect free agent by any means. He was giving up home runs at a high clip last season, his FIP at both stops was right about 5.20, and his nearly 10% walk rate is a bit high considering his strikeout rate was just 17.6%. Still, he's a guy that can eat innings and potentially be used at the big-league level for a spot-start or two. He'll be looking for an opportunity, and the A's can at least provide him that. Plus, a minor-league deal means that he wouldn't have to be added to the 40-man roster unless he's headed to Sacramento to pitch for the A's.
Since his debut in 2016 with the Yankees, Cessa has lost a bit of zip on his fastball, which has gone from 95 miles per hour to 92 in 2023, when he last pitched in the Majors. In his final start in Triple-A Indianapolis in 2024, the 22 four-seamers he threw sat at 92.8, which was an increase of 0.9 mph over his average for the year.
Now, he would make the most sense for the A's as a depth starter, but if he can only reach back up to the 93 mph range in shorter stints, say, out of the bullpen, then the A's could certainly use him as a long relief type too. With Mitch Spence in the rotation and Kyle Muller electing free agency, the A's don't have a nailed-down long-man at the moment, though left-handers Brady Basso and Hogan Harris could fit the role next season.
There is a role for Cessa with the A's, they'd just have to figure out if that's in the bullpen or the rotation, and to what capacity. He's a MLB veteran and would be a nice addition to the team's depth. For the first time in his career, he's pitching winter ball in the Mexican Pacific Winter League as a member of Yaquis de Obregon. He's pitched well so far, totaling 14 2/3 innings across three starts with a 2.45 ERA and a 0.818 WHIP. It sure looks as though he's trying to prove something this offseason.
Given the low stakes, the A's could certainly stand to take a chance on Cessa, and if he doesn't pan out, they don't have to give him big-league innings. If he has found a little added velocity, however, then he could be a huge find for the club.