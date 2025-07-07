A's Slugger Brent Rooker Named an All-Star
The A's will have a second representative at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, as Brent Rooker was named an All-Star as the American League's second DH today. He will join A's shortstop Jacob Wilson in Atlanta later this month. This will be the first time that the A's will have multiple All Stars since 2021, when Matt Olson and Chris Bassitt represented the A's.
Brent Rooker is having yet another impressive season, coming off a nice contract extension he received this past offseason. The slugger inked a five-year contract for $60 million, becoming the first player to have a guaranteed contract when the team is scheduled in Las Vegas in 2028.
Before tonight's game against the San Francisco Giants, Rooker holds a .273 batting average, .839 OPS, and 18 home runs across 396 plate appearances. Rooker's availability has also been huge for the A's club this year, as he's appeared in all 91 of the team's games so far this season, and leads all of Major League Baseball in games played.
Brent Rooker made his first All-Star appearance back in his breakout season of 2023, which was his first season with the Athletics. Rooker would have his best season during the 2024 campaign, but ultimately was snubbed out of an All-Star game in favor of Guardians' designated hitter David Fry. In that season, Rooker would still finish 10th in MVP voting, and would be named the Silver Slugger at the DH position after finishing the year with 39 homers and nearly a .300 average.
All of the accolades he's achieved in now just his third season in the A's organization were due to a waiver claim the A's made prior to the 2023 season. The Kansas City Royals designated Rooker for assignment the prior off-season, which led the A's to adding him off waivers.
Rooker would break the A's Opening Day roster in '23 as the last player on the club. This decision would pay off huge, as he'd be an All-Star that season, and provide the A's with not only a player to build around, but someone that has become a big veteran presence in the A's clubhouse three years later. Rooker is able to relate with just about any player, as he's been an All Star, a waiver claim, an up-and-down guy, and a first round pick.
The A's slugger holds a career .261 batting average with an .837 OPS and 97 home runs in parts of six seasons in the big leagues. Although the former first-rounder was snubbed last season, it's great to see him get the opportunity to become an All-Star once again this season, alongside A's breakout rookie, Jacob Wilson.