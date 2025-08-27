A's Tame Tigers, Collect Series Win on Walk-Off
The Detroit Tigers have been one of the best teams in baseball in August, entering this week's series with a 14-8 record, before dropping the first two to the Athletics in West Sacramento. The A's are also hot this month, producing a 14-9 record following their two wins over the Tigers. The A's are also 20-10 since July 24, giving them the second-best record in baseball behind the Milwaukee Brewers during that span.
While one series doesn't encapsulate what's to come in a year's time, this is a pretty good snapshot of where the A's would certainly like to be in 2026. Even with their hot streak, the A's are 62-72 on the year, thanks to a 1-20 run in May and June that really tanked the season. Yet, outside of that unexplainable stretch, the club has gone 61-52, good for a .539 winning percentage.
That's an 87-win pace over the course of a full season. The Seattle Mariners have a .534 winning percentage this season, and they currently hold the third AL Wild Card, so 87 wins would certainly get them in the postseason mix.
We should also note that the Detroit Tigers aren't just any team, either. They're leading the American League in wins this season with 78, currently giving them the No. 1 seed in the AL. Not all series have the same level of competition, but this one has certainly been the A's time to shine and put a spotlight on themselves heading into 2026.
In the first game, the Tigers didn't play a clean game defensively, but it was still catcher Shea Langeliers taking the reigning AL Cy Young yard for a go-ahead grand slam that helped propel the team to victory.
In the bottom of the ninth on Tuesday night, Brent Rooker took a close 0-2 pitch that was just outside of the zone outside (really, how did he lay off of that?), and then he took one that was just as close below the zone that was called for strike three, ending the A's threat with a runner on second.
In the top of the tenth, righty Elvis Alvarado struck out Riley Greene, threw a wild pitch to advance the zombie runner to third, and then struck out Spencer Torkelson. He then battled Wenceel Pérez and his own command, ultimately walking the batter and putting runners at the corners. Zach McKinstry singled to right, giving Detroit a 6-5 lead, and A's manager Mark Kotsay went to the bullpen.
He called upon Eduarniel Nuñez, who was acquired from the San Diego Padres as part of the Mason Miller deal last month, and has racked up less than ten big-league innings in his career. Nuñez struck out Javier Báez on four pitches, none of which were in the strike zone.
On the second pitch of the bottom of the tenth, Tyler Soderstrom singled through the left side of the infield to score Brent Rooker from second, and Soderstrom advanced to second on the throw home. Jacob Wilson (1-for-4, 4 RBI, HR, BB) walked and Colby Thomas was able to get a sacrifice bunt down with two strikes to advance the runners.
Tigers closer Will Vest then walked Lawrence Butler, loading the bases with one out, and Darell Hernaiz drew a bases loaded walk to walk it off for the home team. While Vest certainly helped the A's in Tuesday's game, the A's bats were also taking what they were given. They just happened to be handed three free passes in the final inning. Nuñez earned the win, his first in the big leagues.
During the A's 20-10 run, they've been largely without All Star Jacob Wilson, big free agent signing Luis Severino (since August 9), and also traded away closer Mason Miller (July 31). It hasn't hurt that Nick Kurtz has been mashing like Aaron Judge and Shea Langeliers hasn't been too far behind him.
With the way the A's are playing right now, their goal of being a .500 team this season is within reach. Granted, they'd have to go 19-9 the rest of the way in order to get to 81 wins. Regardless of where they end up, this club has been playing some great ball and getting hits when they need them. They're bound to be a popular sleeper pick heading into 2026, and this series against the Tigers is just one reason why.