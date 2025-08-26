A's Get to Detroit Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Yet Again in Huge Come-From-Behind Win
While the Athletics aren't headed to the postseason in 2025, they're currently on a mission to show that they'll be a team to watch out for in 2026. On Monday night in West Sacramento, they fell behind 3-0 against the reigning AL Cy Young Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers, but scored one in the sixth inning, and threw up a five spot on Skubal in the seventh, chasing him from the game.
To be fair to Skubal, only one run allowed was earned. JJ Bleday doubled to center in the sixth, and advanced to third on the throw in, only to score on a Jacob Wilson groundout. Colby Thomas led off the bottom of the seventh with a home run, then Darell Hernaiz reached on a play that could have been an error, but was ultimately ruled a hit.
That hit was followed by a roped double to right off the bat of Tyler Soderstrom, and Brett Harris would reach on a grounder to the left side of the infield that was misplayed, but the runners stayed put. That loaded the bases for the A's with nobody out, but Zack Gelof and Bleday would strike out swinging.
That brought one of the hottest hitters in baseball since the All Star break, Shea Langeliers to the plate, and he ended up hitting his 17th home run since the break, giving the A's a 6-3 lead. The hottest hitter in baseball in the second half, Nick Kurtz, would come off the bench in the bottom of the eighth and mash a two-run shot of his own, putting the green and gold up 8-3.
Skubal's final line was 6 2/3 innings, seven hits, six runs (one earned), with 12 strikeouts. Even with zero walks and 12 K's, he left the mound in a big hole--yes, partially due to the error. Yet, when he faced the A's in June he ended up going six innings, giving up six hits, four earned runs, walked one and struck out eight.
Even if we don't count the total runs allowed (10) and stick with the earned runs, the A's have still made Skubal closer to a league average pitcher this season. Those five earned runs over 12 2/3 innings of work comes out to a 3.68 ERA. That's still a solid number, but nearly a run and a half over his 2.28 ERA on the year. He also wouldn't be in line to win the Cy Young again this season with a 3.68.
This was a measuring stick game for the A's, and they passed the test in front of them with flying colors. While you can't bank on getting a free out to work with, they certainly made the most of it.
It should also be noted the the game was started by J.T. Ginn for the A's, who pitched extremely well until he gave up three runs in the sixth inning, with his final line being 5 1/3 innings, seven hits allowed, three earned runs, a walk, and eight strikeouts. He would get a no-decision in this one, but after struggling mightily against the Tampa Bay Rays, he's pitched a lot better against the Twins and Tigers in his last two outings.
This is going to end up being a confidence-building win for the A's heading into the final month of the season, and should provide them with the belief that they'll be able to compete with the best of them when they do reach the postseason.
As for the Tigers, they were no-hit by the Miami Marlins on the final day of the season in 2013 and still went on to beat the A's in the ALDS, so this loss shouldn't have too much of a direct impact on how the club will or won't perform in October.