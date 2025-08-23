A's Top Prospect Dazzles in Loss to Seattle Mariners
This weekend's series between the A's and Seattle Mariners is important for both clubs. For Seattle, every win is precious as they look to make the postseason for just the second time since 2001. The Athletics are playing for bragging rights against a tough divisional opponent that has had their number for years.
Heading into Friday's game, the A's and M's had split the season series, 5-5, so the winner of this weekend's series will end up with the season series as well.
While the A's dropped the opener, the team's No. 4 ranked prospect, Luis Morales, was dealing. This was easily the best start of his young career, as the right-hander went six innings and gave up just two hits, one earned run, and struck out six. The biggest takeaway from this game is that he didn't allow a single walk, which is huge since he combined for seven free passes in his first two turns in the rotation.
What's also encouraging was that he didn't switch up his pitch mix entirely to achieve that goal, meaning that he was using his fastball, sweeper, slider, changeup and cutter at similar rates to where they've been this season. The command of the pitches was just better.
One of the two hits he allowed was a solo home run to Eugenio Suárez in the bottom of the fifth inning, which was the first baserunner he'd allowed in the game. Morales was also squeezed by the umpire on the pitch right before the home run, which should have resulted in a strikeout instead of a game-tying blast.
The fifth pitch of the at-bat is well inside of the strike zone, but was called ball three. With a full count, Morales had to stick in the zone, and Suárez likely had an idea that they were trying to pitch him low and away by that point in the at-bat. Big league hitters getting extra opportunities can lead to some big swings.
The only other hit that Morales allowed in the game was to Jorge Polanco, directly following the Suárez homer. That at-bat also elevated his pitch count, with Polanco fouling off six pitches in a ten-pitch AB.
That would lead to hard-throwing right-hander Elvis Alvarado working the seventh inning, and after getting Julio Rodríguez to ground out, the A's reliever gave up a go-ahead home run to Josh Naylor, the 100th of his career, and two batters later Polanco made it 3-1 with a solo shot of his own.
The A's would rally for a run in the top of the ninth against closer Andrés Muñoz, with Brent Rooker, Tyler Soderstrom and Jacob Wilson providing three consecutive singles. It was Wilson's that brought in the run to make it 3-2. Lawrence Butler walked to load the bases, but Darell Hernaiz would fly out and JJ Bleday would strike out to end the threat and the game.
Soderstrom's hit in the top of the ninth inning extended his hit streak to 20 games.
While the loss is difficult since the A's have played the Mariners well all season, they were also facing Bryan Woo, who has traditionally had their number over his career. Even though they came out behind in this one, Morales showed a glimpse of what he can do in the rotation and the core of the offense mounted a late comeback against a really good closer.
The hope is that next season, they'll get that big go-ahead hit, too.