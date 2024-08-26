A's Top Prospect Jacob Wilson Looks to be Headed Back to the Big Leagues
The Oakland Athletics called up top prospect Jacob Wilson for his MLB debut for the first game out of the All Star break, but just a couple of innings into that game he was removed with a strained left hamstring. After seven rehab outings with Triple-A Las Vegas, it appears as though the A's are ready to add him back to the 26-man roster for the team's upcoming road trip.
After Sunday's game, the team announced that they had optioned Darell Hernaiz to Triple-A. The logical assumption here is that Wilson is ready to join the club. The 22-year-old shortstop has played in the field, has completed a full nine innings, and looks to be ready. In his seven games back with Vegas, Wilson went 9-for-23 (.391) with a .462 OBP, which roughly matches the .398/.444 that got him called up in the first place.
With Wilson being a shortstop, it's likely that we'll see the original plan the A's had set in motion once more, with Max Schuemann sliding over to third base for regular playing time, while Wilson becomes the regular shortstop. There could be some mixing and matching done with Abraham Toro and Tyler Nevin also getting some time at third, and with Schuemann able to slide to seemingly any position, but for the most part, we should see Wilson at short and Schuemann at the hot corner.
As for Hernaiz, he's still a work in progress at the big-league level. In 43 games, the 23-year-old has hit .193 with a .268 OBP, and just three of his 21 hits have gone for extra bases. With Vegas he'll get regular playing time and a chance to heat back up before rosters expand in September. With the arrival of Wilson, and the performance of Schuemann filling in for much of this season, Hernaiz is going to have to carve out a spot for himself on the A's roster.
He's shown that he has the talent to be an MLB player, but for him it seems to be more about finding the belief that he belongs in the big leagues. That's no easy task, but he seems to be up for the challenge with the energy he brings to the ballpark every day.