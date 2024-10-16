AEW Superstar asks MLB players and analysts to judge his swing
Anthony Bowens is known for having a big personality on AEW television, but last week he participated in former Oakland A's slugger Jose Canseco's Home Run Derby and was able to show off his big swing, too. On Tuesday, he asked some players and analysts from around the game to rate his swing, and the responses he received were hilarious.
First off, his swing is terrific, and the replay above even comes with a slow-mo version so that the people he tagged could actually offer advice. Two of the people he tagged also happen to be under the A's umbrella in DH Brent Rooker and color man (and former pitcher) Dallas Braden.
Rooker, always the jokester on social media, said, "Honestly your swing is better than mine and I’m not just saying that because I’m scared of you."
Braden chimed in, accusing Bowens of slipping in an Albert Pujols highlight. "You think you’re just gonna slip a video of a young Albert Pujols by me & pawn it off as YOUR swing?"
He then offered a challenge.
Now, what is interesting with all of this is that AEW is actually in town on Wednesday and Thursday, with the promotion headed to San Jose on Wednesday for Dynamite and Rampage tapings, and then to Braden's neck of the woods, Stockton, on Thursday for Collision. Could this be the two of them setting up an appearance from the former A's lefty this week on AEW TV, or was this just some good natured fun?