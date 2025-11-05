Key Dates From A's 2026 Spring Training Schedule
The World Series just wrapped up a few days ago and free agency hasn't even fully begun yet, but the Athletics have released their 2026 Spring Training schedule. Cactus League play will begin on Saturday, February 21 against the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, AZ.
The A's will also wrap up their spring schedule against the White Sox with a home game on March 23. The team will then fly up to Toronto to take on the American League champion Blue Jays on Thursday, March 26 in their regular season opener.
The A's will also be hosting their fourth straight Big League Weekend on March 7-8 against the Los Angeles Angels. Both games are scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (PT). This will be the second time that the Angels will be in Las Vegas for Big League Weekend, with the first being at Cashman Field in 1996.
The Athletics also opened up their season at Cashman Field that same year as Mount Davis was still under construction at the Oakland Coliseum. They went 0-2 against the Blue Jays and 2-2 against the Detroit Tigers while in Las Vegas that regular season.
The World Baseball Classic will also begin on Thursday, March 5, and the venues for that event will be spread from Tokyo, Japan to San Juan, Puerto Rico and various big-league cities in the United States. The A's typically haven't been terribly well represented in the WBC in the past, but this time around they have a few names to choose from.
The obvious pick will be first baseman Nick Kurtz, who is already one of the best at his position. Jacob Wilson could also be in the mix at shortstop, Brent Rooker at DH, and Shea Langeliers at catcher. This isn't to say they'll all make the USA roster, but that they're worthy of being in those conversations.
Denzel Clarke was on Team Canada in 2023 when he was still in the lower minors, and would figure to be in that mix yet again now that he's a big leaguer. Former A's closer Mason Miller could also figure to be in the mix for the USA roster. Below is the full press release sent out by the Athletics.
The A’s will host 16 games at Hohokam Stadium, including matchups vs. the San Francisco Giants (Saturday, Feb. 28), the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers (March 8) and the Chicago Cubs (March 20). From March 7–8, the A’s will face the Los Angeles Angels in two split-squad matchups in Las Vegas Ballpark as part of Big League Weekend.
In addition to Cactus League play, the A’s will also play host to Brazil’s World Baseball Classic team on Tuesday, March 3. On Sunday, March 22, the A’s top prospects will take on the Brewers top prospects at Hohokam Stadium in the third annual Spring Breakout game.