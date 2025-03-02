AEW Wrestling Legend Dustin Rhodes Has Direct Words For A's Owner
As the fans in attendance for Fans Fest on Saturday continued to shuffle into the area surrounding Raimondi Park in Oakland, three AEW stars took to the main stage to promote their own show, AEW Collision on Saturday night. Hometown hero Powerhouse Hobbs took to the stage first, and got the crowd into the event.
He wore a blue Golden State Warriors jersey with his wrestling name on the back, and talked about being in attendance for a number of Dubs games at "Roaracle" Arena, where the wrestling event on Saturday took place.
Then up walked "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes, who was handed a microphone and immediately said, "F--- John Fisher." Fisher is the owner of the Athletics, who will be playing their first season away from Oakland in 2025 as the team prepares to potentially relocate to Las Vegas. The fans in attendance were there to celebrate the past, present, and future of Oakland sports, and Rhodes knew his audience.
Rhodes' refrain was met with loud cheers from the fans in attendance, who have been chanting similar things at A's games for the past two years--likely part of the reason the A's will be playing in Sacramento while they await the construction of their proposed Vegas ballpark.
The third and final star was up-and-comer Harley Cameron, who recently finished off a match with Mercedes Moné (f.k.a. Sasha Banks) at Grand Slam Australia. Cameron lost the match, but showed that she is certainly a star in the making.
The last time AEW was in Oakland back in 2023, commentator Tony Schiavone took to the mic in between shows to express his admiration of the Oakland A's, despite growing up in Virginia. His main point was that the Athletics "should stay in Oakland," while also adding some unkind words for Las Vegas.
Casey Pratt, who now works for the Oakland Ballers and was one of the M.C.'s for Fans Fest, mentioned a few times on Saturday to take a look around at the different vendors that were there, supporting the fans. The implication was to seek those companies out, because those are the companies (or teams) that are showing up for A's fans.
AEW has shown on a couple of occasions now that they are at least sympathetic to what A's fans in Oakland have gone through, and are still going through.
One of the highlights of Saturday's Collision was this moment in the match between the tag team of Powerhouse Hobbs and Bandido tossing Bryan Keith around.
There were a number of A's fans in attendance that stopped to ask when the AEW wrestlers were going on, and quite a few crowded around the stage to chant "A-E-DUB!" Some of those chanting were also sponsors from other parts of Fans Fest.