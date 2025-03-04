After Setting the AL Rookie Stolen Base Record, A's Speedster Could Begin in Minors
Back in 2023, A's outfielder Esteury Ruiz led the American League in stolen bases, and broke Rickey Henderson's rookie stolen base record in A's franchise history. He also set the bar for an American League rookie, edging out Kenny Lofton's 66 set back in 1992 with 67 of his own.
After a slow start to the 2025 Cactus League, Ruiz could spend the beginning of the 2025 season down with the A's Triple-A affiliate due to how the roster appears to be shaping up.
The A's originally acquired Ruiz in a three-team trade with the Atlanta Braves, and Ruiz's former squad, the Milwaukee Brewers. The deal sent A's catcher Sean Murphy to Atlanta, and also notably sent Braves' star backstop William Contreras over to Milwaukee. Contreras has been the best player in that package thus far.
As well as sending Murphy to Atlanta, the club sent right-hander Joel Payamps to the Brew Crew. In exchange for both, the A's received former Braves' top prospect Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok, Royber Salinas, and Braves' veteran catcher Manny Piña. From the Brewers, the A's would get a young and speedy outfielder, Esteury Ruiz.
Ruiz originally debuted with the San Diego Padres before being dealt to Milwaukee in the trade that sent Ryan Buchter, Trevor Cahill, and Brandon Maurer to San Diego. Ruiz only got eight at-bats with the Brewers before the Murphy trade, where he didn't record a single hit. Ruiz also had 27 plate appearances with the Padres that season.
Heading into Ruiz's first season in Oakland, fans were excited to see the young and fast outfielder, and how he could pan out in the future of the club's outfield. At the beginning of the 2023 season, he batted double lead-off in the nine hole. Eventually, he'd work his way up the lineup, becoming the leadoff hitter for most of the second half.
His 2023 season was quite impressive, especially considering that he was just a rookie. He finished his season with a .254 AVG, .309 OBP, 30 extra base hits, and notably 67 stolen bases. This would lead many to believe that Ruiz would be the future A's leadoff hitter for many years to come.
He was also a clutch hitter that season, and if there was a runner on second he was nearly automatic at driving them home.
To start the 2024 season, the A's shocked everyone by sending down Esteury Ruiz within the first week of the season. In that week, Ruiz posted a .429 AVG, and he was coming off his impressive 2023 campaign.
The club's decision to option Ruiz was about roster construction, with the newly acquired Tyler Nevin taking his spot on the roster. He was being used as a platoon bat with Seth Brown to open the season. Nevin represented a veteran option with a little more pop.
A's general manager David Forst made it known that the decision to send down Ruiz was due to fixing his swing and approach, in hopes of making him the future leadoff hitter that the team envisioned.
"Cutting down on strikeouts and getting on base are things that we talked to him about all last season ... He did make some good adjustments this spring. We saw an improvement in his exit velocity and some better at-bats. But the reality is, to use his skills, he needs to get on base. … He needs to be able to do that on a consistent basis. I'm hoping with him leading off every day in Triple-A, it's not a long stay for him down there."
When Ruiz returned to the big leagues, he struggled. He batted .200 with 5 extra base hits and just 5 stolen bases before a wrist injury that required surgery would end his season.
Heading into Spring Training, Esteury Ruiz was expected to make the A's Opening Day Roster--but not as a starter. Instead, Fangraphs' Roster Resource had Ruiz listed as a bench player for the team, with Bleday starting in center, Butler in right, and Brown/Andujar platooning in left field.
After the A's game against the Angels on March 1, Ruiz had an 0-for-2 day with a strikeout. This made his Spring Training stat line a rough 0-for-11. He'd collect his first hit of the spring, a double, against the Chicago White Sox on Monday.
With his slow start in the Cactus League and lots of competition for spots in the A's outfield, the team could flirt with the idea of starting Esteury Ruiz in Triple-A to create a spot for someone like Darell Hernaiz, who can play multiple infield positions.
Not only could Ruiz continue to work on his swing, but he could get everyday playing time that he wouldn't get in the big leagues this season with the crowded outfield.
Both parties could benefit from this transaction, because it would also allow the team an extra spot for an infielder, or so the team can hold an additional backup catcher in addition to Tyler Soderstrom, who will also get reps at first base.