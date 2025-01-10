Are the A's Done Adding to the Roster?
The Athletics have made quite a few moves this offseason to improve their roster as they chase a .500 or better record. The additions of Luis Severino and Jeffrey Springs solidify their rotation, which has struggled in recent years.
Gio Urshela brings a veteran presence and good glove at third base as the A's wait for Max Muncy. However, the best move of all was extending superstar Brent Rooker to a 5-year, $60 million deal. Rooker has become one of the best bats in baseball and has taken the mantle as the A's clubhouse leader.
The interesting part about the Rooker extension is that the A's chose to back-load the contract, meaning his salary for the 2025 season is $4 million. The A's also came to terms with Miguel Andujar on a one-year, $3 million contract that avoided arbitration. With both of those included, Fangraphs has the A's luxury tax payroll at right about $97 million.
The A's are reported to need to have their payroll at around $105 million to avoid a grievance. Therefore, the A's still need to add about $8 million to their payroll before the start of the season.
Looking at the A's roster, there are two areas where the A's could look to add: the bullpen and first base. Mason Miller is the highlight of the A's bullpen, but there are a plethora of interesting arms on the market that the A's could add to pair with Miller. A Robin to Miller's Batman, so to speak.
Left-handers Ryan Yarbrough, Jalen Beeks, and Colin Poche could be of interest to the A's as their bullpen is a bit righty dominant right now. Their market value is around or a little below what the A's need to pay to avoid a grievance, making them pretty good targets.
The A's could look to add another first baseman as well. Currently, Tyler Soderstrom is the projected starter at first base, and it will likely remain that way going into the season. Soderstrom, still only 23-years-old, may be on the cusp of a breakout after showing flashes of what he's capable of in 2024.
However, A's GM David Forst hinted at the A's potentially using Soderstrom behind the plate in some capacity, maybe as a backup to Shea Langeliers, which would open up a spot at first on days Soderstrom catches.
Seth Brown figures to play first on those days if/when Soderstrom catches, but given that they are both lefties, the A's could be looking for a right-handed bat. Urshela has played some first in the past, but not consistently. If the A's are looking to add a right-handed bat, Ty France could be a fit.
France, a 2022 All-Star, can play multiple infield positions but mainly first base. In 2024, France played 133 games at first and hit .234 /.305 /.365 with 13 home runs and 51 runs batted in. Outside of 2024, France has displayed above-average strikeout rates, and if he does so again in 2025, he would be a good bat for the A's off the bench.
Josh Bell just signed a 1-year, $6 million deal with the Nationals after hitting .249 with 19 home runs in 2024. So, the A's could most likely sign France for around $3-$5 million.
Pitchers and catchers report in about a month. It's safe to assume that if the A's are going to add to their roster, they will do so before then.