Atlanta Braves Sign Former A's Closer
According to MLB insider Mike Rodriguez, former A’s pitcher Dany Jimenéz has agreed to a minor league pact with the Atlanta Braves. The contract will be for one year worth $785,000, and comes with an invite to Spring Training.
It sure seems like the Braves love former A’s players. On the current Braves’ 40-man roster they have several former A’s including Grant Holmes, Sean Murphy, Nick Allen, and Matt Olson. In the 2024 season they also had Ramon Laureano, Jesse Chavez, and former prospect Parker Dunshee. Earlier this offseason, the Braves also signed Conner Capel and Jordan Weems, two more former Athletics, to a minor-league deals.
Before Jimenéz’s years with the A’s, he was in several other organizations. Back in 2015, he was signed as an amateur free agent by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Fast forward to 2019, the Giants selected Jimenéz in the Rule 5 Draft--but returned him to Toronto in 2020. Jimenez only appeared in two games with San Francisco, allowing one run and walking three in 1 1/3 innings, giving him a 6.75 ERA.
Jiménez was selected by the A's in the Rule 5 Draft the following offseason, and they also returned him to the Blue Jays. He reached free agency after the 2021 season and quickly signed on with the A's.
Dany Jimenéz spent three years in Oakland, where he pitched about 83 innings for the green and gold. During the 2022 season, his first with the A’s, he became the club’s closer. He recorded 11 saves that season and posted a 3.41 ERA in just over 34 innings.
In 2023, Jimenéz still had a solid season where he held a 3.47 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched. His season was cut short with a right shoulder injury that landed him on the 60-day IL.
Jimenéz was looking to become a big part of the bullpen again in 2024, but after posting an ERA just under five, and dealing with a few small injuries, the team optioned him to Triple-A Las Vegas on May 7. He was back in Oakland in June, then missed July due to an injury, and was optioned back to Las Vegas for the final time at the end of August.
Jimenéz opted to head into free agency following the 2024 season.
Now, Jimenéz looks to break camp with Atlanta for the 2025 season. Because of the A’s belief in Jimenéz to hold the closer role for the ball club, and his ability to pitch well in big situations late in games just a few years ago, Jimenéz is a great low-cost addition to their organization for the upcoming season.
Atlanta's bullpen ranked No. 3 in MLB in bullpen ERA at 3.32, but given the team's misfortunes with injuries last year, having a player like Jiménez that has worked late-game situations at the big-league level should help offer a little bit of insurance just in case the injury bug comes after the bullpen.