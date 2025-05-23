Boston Red Sox Acquire First Base Option
The Boston Red Sox are in need of a first baseman after Triston Casas suffered a left patellar tendon rupture earlier this month, ending his season. They've also received some bad news on their top first base option, Romy González, who had played first in three of the four games immediately after Casas went down. The utility-man suffered a quad contusion, and recently suffered a setback in his rehab process.
With both Casas and González out, former A's utility-man Abraham Toro and Nick Sogard (cousin of Face of MLB Eric Sogard) have been splitting time at first. Since Casas went down, the Red Sox rank No. 21 in wRC+ in production at first base. The smattering of players they've used has recorded a 72 (100 is league average).
This week, the Sox brought in another former Athletics player as a potential option at first, acquiring Ryan Noda from the Los Angeles Angels for cash. Noda had been designated for assignment on May 18, and he has since been optioned to Triple-A Worcester.
Noda was selected by the A's in the Rule 5 Draft back in 2022, and served as the team's primary first baseman for much of the 2023 campaign. He ended up hitting .229 with a .364 on-base percentage and finished the year with a 122 wRC+ (100 is league average). Among first basemen with at least 450 plate appearances that season, he ranked No. 10 in wRC+, just a touch behind Casas' 130.
Suffice it to say, he did not repeat those numbers in 2024.
Through the month of April and into the very beginning of May, Noda was hitting just .128 through 30 games played, and had an OBP of .242. His best skill is being able to get on base, and in his first stint with the A's last year, he just wasn't doing that enough. He was optioned to Triple-A, and remained with the Las Vegas Aviators for much of the 2024 campaign.
He ended up batting .224 with a .391 OBP and 22 home runs with the club, while also putting up a 113 wRC+. He received one more call to the big league roster in September, and played sparingly, going 2-for-9 in six games. He also struck out five times.
The last hit he had in the big leagues was a pinch-hit double against the New York Yankees that scored a pair. While the A's still lost that game, having that moment against a familiar foe for the Red Sox may come in handy.
This season with the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, Noda was batting just .148 (with a .224 BABIP), but his on-base was still solid at .364 through 38 games. He was walking at a 20.1% clip, which is outstanding, while still collecting quite a few strikeouts along the way. In those 38 games, Noda was striking out at a 34.4% clip.
With the Red Sox first base situation unresolved, Noda could become an option for them. He has talent, and Boston has an opportunity for him to make it back to the Majors. He's very well liked in the clubhouse, and would be a great fit anywhere he goes, so if the production picks up with his new team, he may be able to provide a hot stretch for the Red Sox at some point in 2025.