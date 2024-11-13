Brent Rooker: Once a Waiver Wire Pickup, Now a Silver Slugger
Sometimes all you need is a chance to show what you can do. After Brent Rooker bounced up and down with the Minnesota Twins for a couple of seasons, he was traded to the San Diego Padres as part of the Chris Paddack/Taylor Rogers swap. He got into two games with the Padres at the big league level in 2022 and was traded to the Kansas City Royals just a few months later for a backup catcher.
Around this time two years ago, Brent Rooker found himself on waivers, only to be scooped up by the A's, who had just gone 60-102 and would get even worse the following season as the team announced their plans to relocate the franchise to Las Vegas.
Rooker came into camp in 2023, impressed, and was ultimately the last player added to the A's Opening Day roster, which led to the club saying goodbye to Cristian Pache, who had been acquired as a big piece in the Matt Olson deal, in a trade before the season began.
Rooker was hitting the stuffing out of the ball in the opportunities he was given early in 2023, but wasn't playing regularly and the results weren't there just yet. Then, an injury to Seth Brown opened up his route to regular playing time, and he took full advantage, batting .246 with a .341 OBP and 16 home runs before the break, leading to his first All Star nod. He ended the year by bashing 30 home runs and being a sneaky good hitter on the worst team in baseball.
In 2024 Rooker grew into an even better bat. In fact, he's one of the best in MLB. While he didn't get the All Star nod this season (which is still baffling), Rook just earned his first Silver Slugger award, becoming the first A's player since Eric Chavez in 2002 to take home the honor.
The A's DH slugged 39 home runs while batting .294 with a .365 OBP with one good arm. After games he was consistently seen icing his ailing arm, which has since undergone right forearm extensor surgery. He is expected back in time for camp, and should be back in the mix to roam the outfield in 2025.
With the A's temporarily moving to Sacramento for the next three to four seasons, Rooker could end up seeing an even bigger surge in his numbers while playing half of his games in a minor-league park. Former teammate Ross Stripling, who played in a minor-league park as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, said that it would likely add at least a few home runs to his total.
Without this one waiver claim, the A's rebuild wouldn't have fans quite as hopeful as they are that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.