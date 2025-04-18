Cold Weather, Hot Bats: A's Sweep Chicago White Sox
The A's series against the White Sox in Chicago began in frigid cold temperatures paired with a gusty northwest wind, but that didn't stop them from getting off to a hot start.
They won the first game by a score of 12-3, and received production up and down the lineup. Catcher Shea Langeliers had himself a nice game, going 3-for-4 with a home run and pair of RBI. Four members of the starting lineup had multi-hit games, and 7 of the 9 batters collected hits in the win.
Right-hander Jeffrey Springs went five innings, giving up three earned runs and collecting his third win of the season. Justin Sterner and RHP Mitch Spence provided four solid innings of bullpen work, collecting four strikeouts between the two with Spence earning his first career save.
The real story was Tyler Soderstrom, who began his hit parade Tuesday night and never cooled off in the series. He went 3-for-5, collecting six RBI and mashing two home runs in the first win. This was a jolt for the A's offense, and carried the momentum from this game into the rest of the series.
Things had a different vibe to them for Game 2 as they won by a score of 3-1 in even colder temperatures in Chicago, ranging from 50 degrees in the day and dipping into the 30's at night.
The A's three runs came in the sixth inning via JJ Bleday and Gio Urshela. The bullpen did what they needed to do in a close game, with multiple relievers having strong performances. TJ McFarland, Jose Leclerc, Tyler Ferguson and Mason Miller all did not allow a run in the win, though Leclerc loaded the bases in the seventh before Feruson slammed the door.
As the A's went for the sweep on Thursday afternoon, all eyes were on Soderstrom. He hit his ninth homer of the year, and remains the MLB home run leader. If you were to ask the A's clubhouse, they certainly aren't surprised of the numbers, although maybe they thought it wouldn't come so early in the year.
Teammate Lawrence Butler commented, "He's Babe Ruth for us." Mark Kotsay remarked that he felt he came into spring with a great mindset and that he could see a breakout season was coming. "It's all paying off right now" he added. If this continues, especially at home, teams will have to rethink their game plan when pitching to the Sac town slugger.
A Boost for Bleday
JJ Bleday has been looking better as of late as well, collecting RBI in all three games of the series and a home run in the final game. He also made a fantastic catch in Game 2 running into the center field wall, ski mask and all.
The hope is that all aspects of the game are coming together for him now a few weeks into the season and he'll continue to be a threat in the middle of the lineup and a solid centerfielder both on the road and at home.
After a sweep and great boost of confidence leaving Chicago, The A's continue on to Milwaukee to face the Brewers for a three-game set at American Family Field. RHP JT Ginn will take the ball after a great first outing last Saturday against the New York Mets.
The former Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week has been a welcome addition to the A's since being called up. RHP Freddy Peralta will be on the mound for the Brewers, who is 1-1 on the season with a 2.31 ERA and 29 strikeouts. Game 1 is Friday at 5:10 p.m. PST.