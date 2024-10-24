Could the A's swing a deal with the Cincinnati Reds?
At the end of the season, Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India had some choice comments about how things have been run in Cincinnati, saying, "It’s the same thing every year here. We just float around .500 and try to make the push but we just don’t have enough. We need to make a move." They could end up heeding his advice and making a move that involves him.
India is under club control through 2026 and is making just $5 million million in 2025, which would be right in the A's price range. It would also add to his trade value for the Reds.
Even though he has primarily played second base with Cincinnati, with the A’s already having Zack Gelof there, India has some versatility and is capable of moving around the infield. The A’s have a massive hole at third base, a position that was a revolving door all throughout 2023, and if they are able to acquire India, he could be an option to fill that void, though his arm strength would be a question. Third base was the position that he played in the minors and in college, so he has some experience over there.
Winning the NL Rookie of the Year Award in 2021, India has evolved into somewhat of a power bat for the Reds, hitting a career best 21 homers with 69 RBI during his rookie year. Since then, India has hit 10 homers (2022), 17 homers (2023) and 15 homers (2024). Despite starting the entire season and primarily manning the leadoff spot, the Reds may look to trade India for a couple of reasons.
One, he becomes expendable with Matt McClain coming back and two, three consecutive disappointing seasons and the hiring of new manager, Terry Francona, signals that the Reds are making some changes.
That could mean that if the right offer comes along, they may entertain it. The A's could offer up someone like Cooper Bowman, who has a nice power/speed combo with 12 homers and 43 stolen bases between Midland and Las Vegas, and potentially another piece. The return would ultimately be determined by what the Reds were after--big-league pieces or minor leaguers.
The tricky part of assembling this deal for the A's would be not only acquiring India, but also giving up enough talent to land him that is not also seen as a key piece for the A's own organization moving forward. The Athletics are attempting to thread a needle this winter by adding talent that will make them better, but also not hurting their depth all that much.
With the franchise set to play in a minor-league facility in 2025, it's going to be difficult to attract many free agents that are getting more than one offer, so the trade route may be the way to go.