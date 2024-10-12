Could the A's take a swing on Chicago White Sox infielder?
The A's will be searching for someone that can play third base for them moving forward, and right now they have some intriguing internal options, like Darell Hernaiz, Brett Harris and Max Muncy, but GM David Forst also said they could be looking outside of the organization for this particular position.
The team will also have a difficult time drawing free agents in to play in a minor-league facility in Sacramento, but there is a chance that they could find a suitable third baseman if they're willing to pounce early in free agency.
According to MLB Trade Rumors, Yoán Moncada's contract hinges on a $25 million club option with a $5 million buyout. After playing in 12 games in 2024, it would make sense if the Chicago White Sox do not pick up that option, effectively making him a free agent.
While the $25 million isn't something the A's would ever come near offering, the fact that he only played 12 games in 2024 could help the A's pitch. They could offer a decent guaranteed contract, perhaps even as much as $10-12 million per season, and regular playing time. If he's looking for a multi-year deal, they could also make that work, too. Nothing too long, but two or maybe even three years? Sounds great.
On defense at third he has been roughly league average since 2019, with a couple of seasons up in the +6 Outs Above Average range, and another couple in the -1 space. Offensively, he's a career 107 wRC+ hitter, which puts him at seven percent above league average. He's been a solid big-leaguer since he debuted in 2016, and as the A's continue their ascent to .500, they need to keep collecting solid ballplayers.
Now, the key to making this work is to jump on Moncada quickly. The longer he sits out on the market, the more time a team in a better situation has to offer him a deal that could also be enticing. The A's have to offer a guaranteed deal, guaranteed playing time, and really sell him on playing in Sacramento. He's one player that the A's could actually have a chance at landing in free agency if they play their cards right.