Could the A's Use Luis Severino to Help Lure a Former New York Yankee Teammate?
The Athletics are in need of an upgrade at third base, and the free agent class at the position isn't necessary flooded with talent outside of Alex Bregman, who is sure to field better offers that are better than playing in a Triple-A ballpark in West Sacramento. Yet, there is one former New York Yankee that is on the market right now that could potentially be a fit for the A's, and his former teammate Luis Severino just signed on to play in that same ballpark.
We're of course talking about Gleyber Torres, who has never played third base at the big-league level, though Joel Sherman of the New York Post is reporting that the Washington Nationals are interested in him at the hot corner.
The A's are looking for a potential third baseman to fill a couple of needs. The first is to provide veteran leadership. They want someone with MLB experience, given that they already possess plenty of guys that could fill the role that have limited exposure at the highest level.
They're also looking for an upgrade to the lineup, and even though Torres was just a touch above league average last season with a 104 wRC+ (100 is league average), that would still be a huge boost compared to the output the Athletics received in 2024.
The last attribute they're after is a solid defender, but that is true all around the diamond. The A's team defense was among the worst in baseball this past season, and with the club moving into a Triple-A ballpark, they're not entirely sure of how their new home will play. To prepare for this unknown, they've been stocking up on pitchers that induce ground balls at a high clip. That will necessitate a solid defensive group behind the pitcher.
This is one area where Torres isn't exactly a fit for the A's. Even at second base, where the throws are much shorter, he was a poor defender, ranking in the 15th percentile in Fielding Run Value with -5 among all positions, which also ranked him 18th out of 20 qualified second basemen. That could give the A's pause, but it may not be enough to turn them away completely.
The upside of his bat, especially as a complimentary piece in the A's lineup, would be a huge boon for the club as they look to begin contending in 2025. Lengthening their lineup would be a big step in the right direction.
Last season he hit .257 with a .330 OBP, which are fine numbers, and he added 15 homers and 63 RBI in 154 games. He's managed to play in at least 140 games in each of the last three seasons, which is another point in his favor. If the A's are going to spend money in free agency, they'll certainly want that player on the field as much as possible.
Torres also doesn't chase and has generally been a solidly above average hitter in recent years. Still just 28, he has the potential to maintain his production levels for a number of years.
In terms of a contract, MLB Trade Rumors projected him at two years, $36 million, which is an AAV that is within even the A's price range, especially since they still need to spend roughly $27 million more on the roster for the 2025 campaign in order to avoid a grievance being filed from the MLBPA. In other words, the A's are going to have to spend the money somewhere, and Torres may be one of the better uses for them since it addresses a need on the roster.
It also shouldn't hurt that the A's have two of Torres' former teammates on the roster in Luis Severino and Miguel Andujar, who may be able to persuade him to come to Sacramento with them.
While the projection is for 2/36, the A's could also add a year if needed, or opt-outs, or a couple million extra per season in order to really cater to the former Yankee. There will presumably be more glamourous situations that Torres will receive offers to join, so the A's will have to see what it is he wants, and then make that happen.
That is, if they feel that he's a fit for the roster.