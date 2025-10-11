Could This Former New York Mets Reliever Stabilize the A’s Bullpen in 2026?
37-year-old Brooks Raley is coming off a tremendous bounce-back season with the New York Mets, and with his contract coming to an end, the Athletics could jump on a veteran relief arm to stabilize the back end of the bullpen.
Beginning with Raley’s history in baseball, he was a 6th-round pick by the Chicago Cubs in the 2009 MLB Draft. Selected out of Texas A&M, Raley made his MLB debut in 2012. After two seasons with the Cubs, Raley found himself back in the minor leagues, where he would split the 2014 season with Triple-A Salt Lake (LAA) and Rochester (MIN).
Raley then spent the next five seasons in the KBO League with the Lotte Giants before returning to MLB in 2020, where he pitched for the Houston Astros and Cincinnati Reds. He spent 2021 with the Houston Astros before spending one year in Tampa Bay, and has just finished his third year with the Mets.
His 2024 season was cut short after suffering from Tommy John in April, and after a long rehab, Raley returned and provided a consistent arm for the Mets. He only pitched in 30 games, but posted a 3-1 record with a 2.45 ERA across 25 2/3 innings of work.
The left-hander was incredibly efficient in his outings, notching 25 strikeouts with just six walks, posting a 0.78 WHIP over the course his big-league innings. Raley had a brilliant start to his return by tossing 8 2/3 scoreless frames to begin the season.
Raley is not a pitcher that will blow it by his opponents, but it is his ability to locate that makes him such an effective relief arm. The southpaw’s most used pitch in 2024 was his low-80s sweeper at 42% usage. His arsenal also includes a low-90s sinker (24%), high-80s cutter (20%), and a mid-80s changeup (14%), according to Baseball Savant.
How does Brooks Raley fit in?
With a young staff in the relief, Raley can bring a veteran arm to stabilize the transition from the starter to the closer. The 37-year-old has the experience to come in as a situational lefty, but to also be a go-to arm in high-leverage situations. He could be a mix between T.J. McFarland (situational) and Sean Newcomb (high leverage) all wrapped in one.
Raley will not turn 38 until June, but following Tommy John and a successful return, the A’s could eye a veteran arm as they look to take the next step in 2026. Given his experience and age, a short-term deal is likely on the docket for Raley this winter, which could make him an ideal fir for the Athletics.